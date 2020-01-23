Brad Pitt In Love With Jennifer Aniston Again?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Brad Pitt really in love with Jennifer Aniston again? That’s the story one of the tabloids is selling. Gossip Cop can confirm the exes are friendly, but there are no romantic feelings between them.

Last week at the SAG Awards, Pitt was filmed backstage watching Aniston’s acceptance speech for best actress in a drama series. That was enough for In Touch to declare that the actor wants to get back together with his ex-wife. “He looked so proud and even got emotional,” a so-called “witness” tells the magazine. The moment was caught on camera, so this “witness” could have been anyone in the world who watched the footage. And while Pitt certainly looked happy for Aniston, to say he got “emotional” isn’t accurate.

The ex-spouses also bumped into each other backstage during the ceremony, and shared a friendly hug when they saw each other. “It all happened so fast, but at the same time it felt like it was slow motion,” another alleged “witness” tells the outlet. “They had a sweet little moment with a hug and a kiss, and they were whispering to each other. They were beaming.” This greeting was also caught on camera, and there didn’t appear to be any kisses or whispers exchanged.

From there, the story veers from exaggeration to full-on fiction. “Brad is in love with Jen again – that was obvious from just watching him with her,” says an alleged insider. “He wasn’t even trying to hide it in public. You couldn’t wipe that smile off his face even if you tried, and I’ve never seen Jen look that genuinely happy. They’ve been given a second chance at love, and they’re not going to let it slip through their fingers.”

As Gossip Cop has stressed several times, the ex-spouses are friendly again, but they’re not rekindling a romance. An individual in Pitt’s camp tells us In Touch’s article is “obviously false.” Our trusted confidante notes, “They ran into each other at the SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory remarks. They’re just friends. Nothing more.”

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, Pitt told reporters that he’s “blissfully naive” about all the hoopla surrounding his public reunion with Aniston. “I’m gonna stay that way,” added the actor, noting that he hasn’t read the headlines surrounding their backstage run-in. That’s because the entire situation is being blown out of proportion. Following the SAG Awards, People magazine similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston “congratulated each other and that was it.”

Meanwhile, In Touch is all over the place when it comes to reporting about the exes. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Pitt had proposed to Aniston at the Golden Globes. This latest article makes no mention that imaginary scenario. Around this time last year, the outlet insisted Pitt and Aniston were having a baby girl together. The child must have been with a babysitter during the SAG Awards.