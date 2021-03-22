Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Having ‘Secret Meetings,’ Planning New Project Together?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt having secret meetings? A tabloid claims the famous exes working on a project together and have discreetly rekindled their romance. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston 2.0

Brad Pitt is currently filming his latest movie, Bullet Train, and Jennifer Aniston has returned to the set of The Morning Show. The actress recently shared a photo of herself playing with her dog, Clyde, in her trailer. But some followers also noticed an unknown man laying on her floor, who happened to resemble Pitt. The former spouses are shooting their respective projects on the same lot, and according to Us Weekly, rumors are swirling that a possible reunion is in the works.

“Everyone is going crazy over the picture, but Jen is playing it coy, and keeping it tight-lipped. The fact that Jen isn’t denying that she and Brad were caught on camera has made people even more suspicious” says an insider. The source adds that Aniston, who originally wed in Pitt in 2000, “knows how this stuff works” better than anyone. “There’s the feeling that teasing people give her a kick and that it gives Brad one too.”

Jennifer Aniston Flirting With Romance?

The insider further tattles that Aniston and Pitt “have been in touch plenty during the lockdown, chatting over the phone, and via Zoom, plus hanging out from time to time.” Of course, the story mentions Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s shocking split in 2005 and Pitt’s subsequent relationship and marriage to Angelina Jolie — noting that it took the former pair a “long time” to get to a place of mutual respect and understanding. “Brad felt bad about what he put Jen through, but they worked through their issues and started from scratch. The more they talked, the more they realized how much they’d missed each other as friends,” reveals the source.

In addition to catching up, the informant claims that while many are pushing for a Bennifer reunion, the two are reluctant to risk their friendship they’ve fought so hard for — even though Pitt and Aniston can’t deny they still have a spark, the magazine says. “It’s a never say never situation” disclosed the source, concluding that, “Jen and Brad are on totally different wavelengths now, and both agree that everything happens for a reason. It’s shaped where they are today, which is in an exceptionally positive place.”

Will They Or Won’t They?

There’s always a possibility that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt could work together in the future. However, Gossip Cop isn’t sold on the story. The narrative initially implied that Pitt and Aniston were secretly seeing each other. Then, it switches its account to saying that the entertainers are “hesitant” to give love another chance. Also, there’s no other mention of the “project” the former pair is working on. If you ask us, the piece sounds more like speculation. There’s no concrete evidence to support that Pitt and Aniston are more than just friends.

Gossip Cop has explained several times that Pitt and Aniston have no plans to reunite. Separate reps for Pitt and Aniston have also confirmed that the two aren’t rekindling their romance. We’d also like to mention that Us Weekly has been unreliable in the past. In 2020, the magazine alleged Jennifer Aniston was writing a tell-all memoir, which never happened. It has no insight into the star’s life.

