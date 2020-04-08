Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Have Twins Via Secret Surrogate?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not welcomed a baby via surrogate, nor are they in a romantic relationship. That story is being pushed in a phony and invasive tabloid cover story this week, but it’s completely false. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Brad & Jen: Meet Our Baby Girl!” reads the cover of the latest issue of New Idea. In the article, the tabloid backtracks and instead writes that the ex-spouses, who have allegedly rekindled their romance, have “possibly” welcomed twins via surrogate. A woman who had previously carried twins for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick recently gave birth to another set of twins, and a very suspicious “insider” tells the tabloid that “the babies could in fact be Jen and Brad’s.” “This will be the most beautiful time in their lives, something they’ve both dreamed about for literally decades,” says the questionable tipster.

This story is so full of misinformation that Gossip Cop doesn’t know where to begin. The tabloid seems to be living in a universe entirely separate from our own. Let’s just start off by noting that this supposed “insider” isn’t even “inside” the situation enough to be able to say for a fact that this surrogate mother is having Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s kids. This tipster is either lying through their teeth or is altogether fabricated by the tabloid.

While the article continues after this point for a very long time, much of it is given over to quotes from the surrogate mother’s social media accounts detailing the recent birth, including certain stressful health complications. We are not going to include those quotes here because this woman, unlike Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston is not a public figure. She is not a “celebrity surrogate” as the tabloid calls her, as the only stars she has carried children for are Parker and Broderick back in 2009.

In fact, Parker has said that during that pregnancy, the surrogate was “hounded” by paparazzi: “She’s had her phone hacked, her personal computer information hacked, she’s had threats against her and true harassment.” Gossip Cop will not contribute to this toxic invasion of an individual’s privacy by broadcasting her Facebook activity, as New Idea does. And anyway, the details of the birth aren’t relevant here because there’s absolutely no proof the children are Aniston and Pitt’s.

Also, and more importantly, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not back together. A source close to Pitt tells Gossip Cop that they still aren’t a couple, and Aniston’s spokesperson also went on the record to confirm that the rumor isn’t true. They are certainly friendly — they made hundreds of headlines when they exchanged a quick hug at the SAG Awards to congratulate each other on their respective wins — but, as People reported after the event, they’re really not dating: “They are friends and happy for each other,” a source told the outlet, “but that’s it.”

This story seems to be based on a previous bogus piece from New Idea, which also falsely identified Parker’s surrogate as the carrier of Aniston and Pitt’s children. Gossip Cop also busted that last one on the exact same counts: The woman who once carried babies for a celebrity couple is not carrying Aniston and Pitt’s twins. They’re not having kids, and they’re not back together. This tabloid has ventured so deep into its Jennifer Aniston/Brad Pitt reunion fantasy that it has lost the ability to tell fact from fiction.