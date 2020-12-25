What Happened To Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston 'Going Public' With Rekindle Relationship?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s split may be one of the most talked-about things in celebrity gossip. As America's sweethearts in their heyday, reports continue to surface over the years claiming the pair have reunited as a couple at long last. Previously, one outlet purported the former duo were going public with their rekindled romance. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report.
Last December, Life & Style brazenly stated Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited, and they were ready to share the good news with the rest of the world at the Golden Globes. You may wonder when did the two make this supposed announcement, but we’ll get to that in a moment. According to the tabloid, the award ceremony was “the perfect opportunity” for the couple to reveal the news since they were both nominated for their respective roles in The Morning Show and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "Brad and Jen were done hiding - and their side-by-side appearance at the awards show is all anyone can talk about. It's like it's meant to be,” a source spilled.
The insider continued the former pair would walk the red carpet together because it was bound to be “complete chaos.” But, the source added, the two were considering presenting an award together. “No matter what, all eyes will be on Jen and Brad. The more time that passes, the closer and closer they seem to be getting. The sparks are most definitely still there, and they've talked through their issues,” the informant revealed.
The unnamed source divulged because the past was behind them, Pitt and Aniston were “excited to create new memories as a couple,” and the Friends actress was “giddy with anticipation.”
Honestly, the only thing more unbelievable than the story is the fact the tabloids continue to recycle the same narrative over and over again. Gossip Cop corrected the phony piece because, for the millionth time, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt did not get back together. Also, since the Golden Globes passed and the pair didn’t arrive together, announce their reunion, or even present an award together, it’s clear the report was bogus.
Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by Life & Style's ran the tale since the magazine clearly hasn’t stopped spreading lies about the former pair. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston helped heal the rift between Brad Pitt and his son, Maddox. Gossip Cop busted the narrative, particularly since Aniston hasn’t met her former husband’s children.
And when the magazine isn’t busy trying to reconcile Pitt and Aniston, it’s making up all sorts of other ridiculous rumors. Recently, we debunked the publication for maintaining Aniston was dating three different celebrity men at once. Honestly, we hope the tabloids get their facts right in the new year.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.