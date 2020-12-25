What Happened To Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston 'Going Public' With Rekindle Relationship?

The insider continued the former pair would walk the red carpet together because it was bound to be “complete chaos.” But, the source added, the two were considering presenting an award together. “No matter what, all eyes will be on Jen and Brad. The more time that passes, the closer and closer they seem to be getting. The sparks are most definitely still there, and they've talked through their issues,” the informant revealed.

The unnamed source divulged because the past was behind them, Pitt and Aniston were “excited to create new memories as a couple,” and the Friends actress was “giddy with anticipation.”