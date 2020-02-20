Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Had ‘Vicious Fight’ Over Her Drinking?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s renewed romance is ending following a “vicious fight” over her drinking? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can set the record straight.

Last week, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for falsely claiming Aniston was being forced to choose between booze or Pitt, who got sober following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. The magazine said the actor isn’t willing to rekindle a relationship with his ex-wife unless she quits alcohol because he’s not comfortable being around people who drink. There was zero truth to the ridiculous story, especially considering that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together and were never headed toward a romantic reunion.

Separate spokespeople for both stars have repeatedly told Gossip Cop that they’re not getting back together. People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, recently reported that Aniston “is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.” Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped the Globe from publishing a follow-up story about how booze is tearing the ex-spouses apart.

An alleged insider tells the magazine that Pitt had wanted to bring Aniston as his date to the Oscars so they could finally go “public,” but then they “had a vicious fight a couple of days before” the show. As the story goes, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star told his ex that he wanted her by his side on Oscar night, but only on the condition that she put down the bottle. “That didn’t sit well with Jen,” says the supposed source. “She’s more than happy to support Brad’s sobriety, but she enjoys her nights out on the town for industry events and doesn’t think he has the right to walk back into her life and dictate the terms of how she lives it.”

The unknown tipster further contends that drinking is a “big part” of Aniston’s “everyday life,” and she’s not willing to give it up, so her renewed romance with Pitt has cooled off. “They were so close to making their reunion official – but Brad’s demands drew a real wedge between them. Jen was stung that Brad felt he could give her an ultimatum. Only time will tell if either of them will budge.”

There’s no reality to any of this. The outlet’s storyline is predicated on the idea that Pitt and Aniston have been rekindling a romance – which isn’t the case. Individual reps for both stars confirm that this latest take on the subject is more nonsense. The Globe is the same magazine that Gossip Cop busted last year for wrongly reporting that Pitt and Aniston had eloped in Mexico. That fake scenario has since gone unmentioned. It’s also unclear if the actress drank booze at their imaginary wedding.