Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Expecting Twins Via Surrogate?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not expecting twins via a surrogate, despite one of this week’s more ridiculous tabloid reports. The claim is totally false. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Celeb Surrogate Pregnant With Brad & Jen’s Babies?” reads a headline in this week’s New Idea, asking a question to which the answer is very clearly “no.” The tabloid contends that Michelle Ross, the surrogate who carried Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s twin girls over a decade ago, is now doing the same for Pitt and Aniston. “Hollywood is abuzz with speculation,” says the publication, though not a single other outlet has picked up the story – not even the other unreliable supermarket tabloids.

The bizarre claim is predicated on the theory that Aniston and Pitt have “rekindled their relationship,” having spent “lots of time togther” during this year’s awards season. Aniston also casually mentioned that she could see kids in her future while speaking to Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine in February. “It’s believed Jen’s talk-show host pal Jimmy Fallon could have influenced her decision to consider using a gestational carrier,” the article continues, providing as evidence – separate photos of both Aniston and Parker posing with… talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Whoops.

This story is clearly just absurd. New Idea didn’t even double check to make sure they had the right Jimmy. Much of the article is focused on Ross’s 2009 surrogacy for Parker and Broderick – because there’s just so little to talk about when it comes to Pitt and Aniston.

For the millionth time, they’re not back together. The exes bumped into each other at the SAG Awards in January, and congratulated one another on their respective wins. If that sounds banal and unremarkable to you, you must not work in the gossip industry. That one brief interaction has led to a truly exhausting amount of gossip and speculation about a supposed new romance between the stars. Aniston and Pitt are really and truly just friends, with a source from People magazine explaining that “they are friends and happy for each other…She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.” Even if Aniston does have plans for children in the near future, Pitt is definitely not going to be involved.

The “Brad and Jen baby” theory has been a bizarrely popular one among the tabloids lately for two people who aren’t in a relationship and haven’t been for 15 years. In just the past couple of months, Gossip Cop has busted Life & Style for falsely claiming they were adopting a girl and naming her after George Clooney, the National Enquirer for claiming Aniston wants to have his baby via IVF, and NW for reporting that they’re adopting a baby sister “for Shiloh,” the 13-year-old who’s one of Pitt’s six kids. At least none of these stories felt the need to drag a random surrogate mother into the mix.