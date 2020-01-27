Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Expecting Twin Girls?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not expecting twin girls, despite a ludicrous tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the ridiculous story. There’s zero truth to it.

According to Woman’s Day, not only are the ex-spouses back together again, but they have two babies on the way. Last week, Aniston shared an Instagram photo of herself lying down in the back of her car before the SAG Awards to avoid wrinkling her dress. The tabloid writes, “Those close to her suspect the innocent snap had hidden meaning – confirming rumors she’s pregnant with twins!” First off, it’s unclear how the actress’s picture suggests a pregnancy in any way. Also, these so-called “rumors” haven’t appeared anywhere prior to the magazine’s report.

Still, the outlet maintains that Aniston was “sporting a baby bump” at the SAG Awards, “confirming rumors she had her eggs frozen in the early 2000s.” An alleged insider is quoted as saying, “It would make sense for her to have twins rather than just one. Two kids with Brad was Jennifer’s dream in the ‘90s when they got together, and word is she’s finally got her wish.”

The anonymous source continues, “If they’ve done IVF there’s no doubt Jen would’ve taken full advantage of technology and chosen two girls. Brad wants one of each but he’s in no position to bargain this time around. Never in a thousand years did Jen think she’d have a second chance at pure happiness, and now here she is.” The supposed tipster concludes, “All eyes will be on her for the rest of awards season to see if she celebrates with champagne. This is a woman who loves her cocktails – so if she doesn’t partake, I’d say she’s definitely pregnant with Brad’s child – or children!”

The tabloid’s report is heavy on speculation and light on evidence. Even the speculative aspects of the story are based on the false notion that Pitt and Aniston are back together – which they aren’t. Individual spokespeople for both stars confirm they haven’t rekindled a romance. Reputable celebrity news outlet such as People magazine have also confirmed Pitt and Aniston aren’t dating again. The exes are on good terms, but their dynamic is purely friendly. Suffice to say, the tabloid’s article is utter nonsense.

It must be noted, Woman’s Day is all over the place with its phony reporting. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Aniston was back together with Justin Theroux. That’s not the case either. Meanwhile, April 2018 marked the first time the magazine said Aniston was pregnant with Pitt’s baby. The publication just keeps on churning out fiction.