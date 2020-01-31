Brad Pitt Planning Surprise Party For Jennifer Aniston’s 51st Birthday?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Brad Pitt really planning a surprise party for Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday next month? That’s the bogus claim in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to Woman’s Day, Pitt and Aniston have slowly been rebuilding their romance, and he’s determined to prove his dedication by organizing a bash for her 51st birthday. “He’s hiring out her favorite restaurant Gjelina for an intimate dinner party,” says an anonymous source, adding that Aniston’s friends are helping him arrange it. It should be noted, we found no indication that the Friends star frequently dines at Gjelina. It’s very possible she’s eaten there, but there are no photos of Aniston at her so-called “favorite restaurant.” It seems the magazine just picked a random celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

The unknown insider adds, “With her birthday falling two days after the Oscars, he’s been joking that she’ll finally be able to eat and drink after being on a strict regimen for the awards season.” This statement doesn’t make much sense considering that Aniston, who’s received nominations for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, isn’t nominated for an Oscar – which celebrates movies. “He’s arranged for her favorite Mexican chef to hand-bake churros with caramel sauce on the morning of her birthday,” adds the alleged tipster, seeming to suggest that Pitt will be sleeping over the night before.

As Gossip Cop has stressed countless times, and as spokespeople for both stars have made clear, the ex-spouses haven’t rekindled a romance. People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. This new Woman’s Day article involving a surprise party is more fiction. Despite what the tabloid’s unidentified “source” claims, we reached out to Pitt’s rep, who tells us on the record he’s not planning Aniston’s birthday. It’s possible the magazine concocted this scenario because Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year. However, he won’t be secretly organizing this next one.

It must be mentioned, Woman’s Day has an astounding lack of consistency when it comes to its made-up articles about the ex-spouses. Just last week, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were expecting twin girls. One week later – they’re back to slowly rekindling their relationship. And last month, the outlet insisted Aniston was back together with Justin Theroux. Is the magazine just banking on its readers having short-term memory loss? For better or worse, Gossip Cop remembers all of this nonsense.