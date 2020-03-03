Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Adopting A Sister For Shiloh?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston adopting a baby sister for his 13-year-old daughter Shiloh? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story, which makes very little sense. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to NW, the ex-spouses are just a few documents away from taking home a baby girl. “They’ve been talking about trying for one of their own, but the more realistic option has always been adoption,” an alleged source tells the outlet. The supposed insider goes on to say they’ve already told his children he shares with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt has six kids, but for some bizarre reason, the magazine makes his daughter Shiloh the focal point of its story. In addition to being featured on the cover of this week’s issue, it’s said the teenage girl is “the most thrilled” about getting a new sibling. The unknown tipster also says Shiloh has been “joining her dad to shop for baby gear.”

From there, the unidentified source says Pitt and Aniston will be naming their baby girl Georgia in honor of George Clooney, “who played an integral part in getting them back together.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because Gossip Cop busted Life & Style last week for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby and naming her after Clooney. NW has just come up with its own riff on a bogus report that we already shot down.

Separate spokespeople for both Pitt and Aniston already assured Gossip Cop they’re not adopting a child together. Both reps found the story to be completely ridiculous. As we’ve stressed countless times, the ex-spouses haven’t rekindled a romance at all. Reputable outlets such as People magazine have similarly confirmed that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together.

Basically, NW took a phony story printed in Life & Style, then decided to put a new spin on the situation by including Shiloh in a major way. This isn’t the first time the tabloid has pulled a similar tactic. Back in December, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Pitt and Aniston had gotten engaged in the lead-up to Christmas. That article featured a whole section about Shiloh helping her dad pick out an engagement ring.

An anonymous source was even quoted as saying, “It was Shiloh who suggested he should marry Jen again.” It’s one thing to peddle fiction about Pitt and Aniston’s relationship, but dragging his 13-year-old daughter into these fake scenarios is just odd. Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted NW last July for making up a story about Shiloh ditching Jolie to live with Pitt. That never happened either.