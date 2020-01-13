Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Adopting Baby From Mexican Orphanage?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston really adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can confirm it’s nonsense.

According to New Idea, the ex-spouses secretly met up in Mexico over the New Year’s holiday. An alleged insider tells the outlet, “They wanted everything to be ultra-classy and beneath the radar, so their meetings are carefully planned out in advance and only a handful of trusted friends are allowed to know where and when they get together. But they’re not really fooling anyone at this stage, and it’s an open secret behind the scenes they’re getting closer by the day.”

The unknown insider says Pitt and Aniston visited an orphanage in Tijuana while in Mexico, adding, “If they do wind up officially getting back together and adopting a baby, this would be the perfect place for them to adopt from.”

The only accurate aspect of this article is that Pitt and Aniston were both in Mexico over New Year’s. However, Aniston visited Tulum along with famous pals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. Meanwhile, Pitt was in Puerto Vallarta. Tulum and Puerto Vallata are on the complete opposite sides of the country. It’s a five to six hour flight to travel between the two cities, nearly the same distance as New York and Los Angeles. The ex-spouses weren’t anywhere near each other during their respective trips to Mexico. Both were photographed separately, and neither one of them was near Tijuana, which is also several hours by plane from both of their locations.

Reps for both stars have assured Gossip Cop that they’re not back together. Outlets such as TMZ also recently confirmed there’s nothing romantic happening between Pitt and Aniston. The ex-spouses are friendly and occasionally socialize, but they haven’t rekindled their romance. They weren’t in Mexico together over New Year’s either. Aniston’s spokesperson further assures us she’s not adopting a baby with Pitt.

It should be noted, New Idea can’t keep track of its phony storylines. Last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston got married at her Christmas party. This latest report questions wether or not the exes are “officially getting back together.” They aren’t, officially or unofficially.

Back in 2018, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for making up a story about Pitt and Aniston having a baby together. The unreliable outlet simply churns out fiction about the exes. This latest piece is more nonsense.