Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Adopting A Baby Girl?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston adopting a baby girl together? That’s what one of this week’s tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can correct the ridiculous story.

According to Star, not only are the ex-spouses back together, but they’re eager to raise a child together too. “Brad and Jen will be wonderful parents if and when they go ahead with this adoption,” an unknown source tells the outlet. “They want to be co-parents, with each dedicating an equal amount of time to their baby girl.”

The anonymous insider goes on to say that Pitt and Aniston are even more determined to make their relationship work after “seeing the outpouring of support and love from fan.” As for Angelina Jolie, she’s not among their supporters and the adoption news won’t go over well. “Angelina is bound to be jealous as hell, especially since Jen is involved,” says the alleged tipster. “Angelina is already being feisty with the current [custody] arrangements [with their six kids], so there’s every chance this will tip her over the edge.”

From there, the seemingly phony source says Pitt has every intention of introducing his new baby to his other children. “He’s always said he wants a big family. There’s no doubt the likes of Shiloh and the twins will be thrilled to have a step sibling.” As for tying the knot, the “insider” says Pitt and Aniston have no plans to remarry yet – but they’re already house hunting for a baby-friendly pad. “They want to find something they both like – but of course the priority is picking a place that’s suitable for raising a child.”

The tabloid’s cover story is based on claims from an unidentified “source,” but separate spokespeople for both Pitt and Aniston refute the story. Individual reps for both stars confirm they’re not back together and most certainly aren’t adopting a baby girl. The magazine’s article also lacks any kind of details about when, how and where this adoption process is taking place. Reputable outlets such as People magazine have similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston are just friendly.

Gossip Cop already busted Star in November 2018 for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were having a baby together. That time around, however, it was said they had conceived one naturally. This latest article makes no mention of what happened to the child they were supposedly expecting 15 months ago. Just last week, the outlet made up a story about Courteney Cox trying to get Pitt and Aniston back together. Either she worked her magic very quickly or these various stories are fabricated. We’ll go with the latter.