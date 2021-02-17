Brad Pitt Insisting Jennifer Aniston Quit Drinking?

Did Brad Pitt force Jennifer Aniston to quit drinking so they could be together? One outlet said that the two were close to a reunion. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the report and what we uncovered.

Brad Pitt’s Ultimatum

Brad Pitt has been very open with his journey to sobriety. The actor quit drinking following his shocking split from Angelina Jolie. In 2020, the Globe reported that Pitt had wanted Jennifer Aniston to follow in his footsteps and cut out drinking — or the chances of rekindling their romance would drop to zero. An insider told the magazine that the actress would indulge in a few glasses of wine on most days, but she “accepted that her current lifestyle would never fly with Brad’s and it’s really bumming her out.”

According to the source, Aniston, who divorced Pitt in 2005, “adored him and was so excited about their amazing new connection, but he’s totally sober and finds it very uncomfortable being around people who booze.” The tipster tattled that the actor didn’t want to be “tempted” into that dark lifestyle that he left behind when he decided to sober up. The informant added that the famous ex-spouses were slowly rekindling their romance, but they weren’t officially an item because of the alcohol issue.

Gossip Cop would like to point out that this outlet has asserted several times before that Aniston and Pitt were back together and never mentioned alcohol being a problem between the two. Still, the magazine’s insider disclosed, “Brad and Jen have so much love for each other and it’s an open secret they’d like to figure things out romantically. The booze situation is a real problem, though, because he simply cannot be with someone who’s a regular drinker.” The story concluded with the source noting if Aniston chooses Pitt, she’d have to find another way to unwind.

We’ve Seen This Before

Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out. As we’ve stated time and time again, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren’t reconciling. The former couple merely has a very amicable friendship. In 2019, Pitt attended his former wife’s birthday celebration and her annual Christmas party. However, that doesn’t mean anything romantic is going on between the two. Plus, the outlet paints Aniston as a heavy drinker, but in reality, the actress is just as serious about her health and doesn’t abuse alcohol.

Additionally, as we previously mentioned, this wasn’t the first time the Globe reported that Pitt and Aniston had reunited. Last year, the tabloid asserted that Aniston was leaning on Pitt for financial advice. Before that, the paper dragged Angelina Jolie into the mix and said that the actress was furious over Aniston and Pitt’s love fest. Gossip Cop debunked these reports and countless others.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

Who Is NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone