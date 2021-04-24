Gossip Cop

Brad Pitt Insisting Jennifer Aniston Quit Drinking If She Wants To Rekindle Their Romance?

Hugh Scott
5:00 pm, April 24, 2021
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greeting each other at an awards show in 2020.
(Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been divorced for a little over 16 years and yet rumors persist that they could be giving romance another chance. Pitt has been sober for almost five years now. Is Aniston’s drinking the sticking point for a rekindled relationship? Some tabloids think so, let’s get into it. 

Quit Booze Or Lose?

In February 2020, the Globe jumped on a recent interview Brad Pitt had done, opening up about his sobriety, which came on the heels of Pitt and Aniston’s now-infamous hug at the 2020 SAG awards. According to the report, if Aniston wanted to get back together with her ex-husband, he was demanding she give up her evening glass of wine

A source told the paper, “She adores him and is so excited about their amazing new connection, but he’s totally sober and finds it very uncomfortable being around people who booze,” adding, “Brad and Jen have so much love for each other and it’s an open secret they’d like to figure things out romantically. The booze situation is a real problem, though, because he simply cannot be with someone who’s a regular drinker.” The suspicious source concludes, “If Jen chooses Brad, she’s going to have to find other ways to unwind.”

Fights Over The Issues Tore Them Apart?

A week later, the Globe wrote a follow-up report, alleging Pitt and Aniston had a “vicious fight” over her drinking. In the article, another source told the outlet that Pitt was hoping to take Aniston to the Oscars as his date, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Sadly, according to the tabloid’s insider, Pitt was insisting Aniston not drink for the evening. “She’s more than happy to support Brad’s sobriety,” the source told the paper,  “but she enjoys her nights out on the town for industry events and doesn’t think he has the right to walk back into her life and dictate the terms of how she lives it.”

This all led to a fight, according to the source, who insisted, “They were so close to making their reunion official – but Brad’s demands drew a real wedge between them. Jen was stung that Brad felt he could give her an ultimatum. Only time will tell if either of them will budge.”

So, Did Aniston Give Up Drinking?

A couple of months after that report, NW wrote that Jennifer Aniston was so serious about her renewed relationship with Brad Pitt that Aniston “had to seriously rethink” her drinking. An unnamed source told the magazine, “Pretty much everything fell naturally back into place when they got back together, except for the sobriety part.” 

That was enough, as the report went, with the source adding that Aniston had “no problem ditching her evening wine for Brad.” The source even insisted that there might have been more to her decision, saying, “having a child with Brad is a big priority, but being happy with Brad is even bigger – she knows what this means to him.”

None Of The is Remotely True

It all sounds well and good, and even reasonable in some relationships, but here’s the thing: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not in a relationship and they’ve not been for many, many years. This is a trope that Gossip Cop has debunked so many times over the years, it’s getting embarrassing. Week after week after week, the tabloids invent some new angle or some new bogus narrative to push about the former couple’s relationship, and not one of them is true. None. Zero. They are not dating, reps from both have denied hundreds of times to us and they themselves have explained they are simply good friends and are not dating again. Any time you read they are in a tabloid like the Globe or NW, you can count on it being bogus. Period. 

