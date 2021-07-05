Brad Pitt Hopes To Get ‘Fresh Start’, Dating Andra Day?

According to the tabloids, Brad Pitt has dated just about everyone in Hollywood. One magazine, in particular, is claiming the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is now seeing actress and singer Andra Day. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Match Made At The Oscars?

In Touch is reporting Pitt and the United States vs. Billie Holiday star are now an item. The two were both at this year’s Oscar ceremony in April. “He was instantly smitten with her,” an unnamed inside source spilled to the publication. “They realized they have a lot in common and decided to stay in touch, so who knows where it could lead. He’s in a good head space right now and definitely open to romance.”

That good head space is credited to Pitt winning 50/50 custody of his five shared children with Angelina Jolie. “Angie really put him through the wringer, but he’s not looking back – he’s just focusing on today, the source continued. “And Andra is the icing on the cake. He never expected to meet her on Oscar night.”

Not So Fast

While it is true that a judge ruled in Pitt’s favor in regards to his kids, not much else about the story is true. Day told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for last Sunday’s BET Awards that she was not dating the actor and thought the rumors were wild. “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’ We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” She did end her answer by complementing Pitt. “He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Not Everyone Is Dating Brad Pitt

Since his official split with Jolie, tabloids have been throwing Pitt with any eligible relatively famous woman they see him in a room with. One such woman was Arrested Development’s, Alia Shawkat. Last year, this same publication claimed Pitt and Shawkat were moving in together after nine months of dating. This came after a story saying Pitt had cheated on Jennifer Aniston with the then 31-year-old. Of course, Pitt hadn’t been dating either of those women and denied the allegations in public whenever someone would bring it up. Speaking of Aniston, In Touch reported another story a few months later lying about a romantic vacation between the two. As much as the magazine wants him not to be single, it’s looking like he will be for a while.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

David Harbour And Lily Allen Already ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Who Knew ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour And Lily Allen Were Total Couple Goals?

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?