Brad Pitt Hooking Up With Angelina Jolie Again, Leaving Jennifer Aniston Heartbroken?

A story about Brad Pitt betraying Jennifer Aniston by sharing a “night of passion” with Angelina Jolie would have been juicy and perhaps even true about fifteen years ago. We’ve had three different US Presidents in that time, plus all three stars have been through breakups since then. In 2020, this is just a hokey made-up story that we’ve now all heard a million times. No, Pitt and Jolie are not back together, Gossip Cop will debunk this story for the millionth time.
New Idea is going back to a long dried-out well with its story of Pitt cheating on Aniston with Jolie. An “exclusive source” has spun an elaborate tale about Pitt and Jolie reconciling and “seeking comfort” with one another. Apparently “Angie is finding Brad’s presence back in her bed very comforting.” If that were true, it isn’t but hear us out, if it were, how would the tabloid know? Only Jolie personally would know whether or not reconciliation was comforting.
Later in the article, right after outright stating the two are sleeping together, the tabloid then changes this story out be just a “rumor making the rounds,” which would, “if it’s true,” devastate Aniston. Which is it New Idea, are Pitt and Jolie together, or is it just a rumor? Included as well is a photograph of Pitt on his motorcycle leaving Jolie’s home. He was there for the kids, but that single visit has relit the rumor mill.
As if a story about Jolie and Pitt isn't enough, the article hastily adds that Pitt has “also been seeing” Jennifer Aniston. Apparently, according to another unnamed and not to be trusted source, “they bonded again over their mutual hatred for” Jolie. The magazine adds that Pitt would never “go back” to Jolie “for real” because he’s “come a long way since the split.” It says this literally on the same page it says he has gone back there for real. Absurd.
No matter how many times tabloids try to make this story true, it won’t change the facts. Gossip Cop has proven time and again that Pitt is not dating Jolie or Aniston. Aniston is currently celebrating her Emmy nomination for The Morning Show while Pitt is joining a CBS tribute to Rep. John Lewis. All three are still single and still co-exist without incident.
New Idea’s terrible track record with these three speaks for itself. It claimed just last week that Pitt and Aniston were celebrating what would have been their twentieth anniversary together. It invented multiple real estate transactions, claiming Pitt and Aniston were buying back their old home and, about a year later, a private island. It even once made-up a wedding between Pitt and Aniston that would take place at the same estate where Pitt married Jolie. All of these claims are false, and Gossip Cop has proven time after time that these stories are just running off fumes of real drama from years and years ago.
New Idea offers no new evidence to back this story beyond untraceable and likely-manufactured "sources" who would hold impossible insight. The tabloid cannot keep the story straight and has a horrific track record to boot. Gossip Cop can confidently say the numerous claims in this article are false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.