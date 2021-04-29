Brad Pitt Health Crisis? Actor Spotted In Wheelchair

What did ex-wife Angelina Jolie do to Brad Pitt now? After Pitt was spotted in a wheelchair, one tabloid asserts that their never-ending custody battle is driving him into a health crisis. Gossip Cop can shed some light on the situation.

Brad Pitt Looking Hardly Healthy

Amid their custody battle that’s extended more than five years after their divorce, shocking new photos reveal the Fight Club actor being pushed in a wheelchair. According to New Idea, Pitt was attempting to leave a Beverly Hills medical building incognito, hiding himself under a hooded jumper, face mask, and pair of sunglasses. Pitt’s team claimed he had a dental procedure, however, insider sources told the outlet that they might have been trying to downplay a more serious health issue. “It’s over the top to be leaving in a wheelchair from having your wisdom teeth removed, and those closest to him are worried there’s more to the story,” an insider dishes.

They add, “Whatever is going on, it was clearly a very serious procedure and his physicians were taking extra precautions.” The last few years have been some of the worst of Brad’s life, and apparently there are growing concerns that Jolie’s unrelenting pursuit for full custody of their five youngest children is taking a toll on his health. The source concludes by saying, “It’s been traumatising for everyone, but no one more than Brad. He might seem jovial on the surface, but he’s lonely as hell. He misses his kids and isn’t coping now that all of his children are involved.”

Is Brad Pitt Okay?

Well, it’s a bit refreshing to read something about Brad Pitt other than him rekindling a romance with Jennifer Aniston or having a blossoming romance with any other woman within a ten foot radius of him. However, this story is just as false and overblown as most of those and about as humorous as the laughing gas Pitt likely received for his wisdom teeth removal in mid-April. Yes, according to much more reputable sources, Pitt was wheeled out of a Beverly Hills medical center by staff and his bodyguard after getting his wisdom teeth removed, with a more reliable source stressing to the outlet that the procedure was nothing more than dentist work.

Basically, New Idea created an entirely bogus headline based on a semi-shocking photo. Anytime a celebrity is wheeled out of a medical building, it’s going to raise questions. However, this outlet not so slyly insinuated that Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle is taking such a toll on Pitt that his physical health is deteriorating. While this is somewhat plausible, the picture doesn’t prove that in the slightest. Unless his actual reps confirm that notion, we’re not believing it.

Plus, the outlet tries to heighten the drama by saying he looked dubious in aviator glasses, a hood, and a mask. Newsflash, everyone’s wearing masks, especially in medical buildings, and it’s not uncommon for a celebrity to wear glasses and a hood in public places. As popular as Pitt is, he knows that the paparazzi and tabloids will have a field day over something like this and was probably trying to preserve as much privacy as he could. Not to mention, the story asserts that being pushed in a wheelchair is over the top for wisdom teeth removal when that’s normal protocol in many places.

Brad Pitt Rumors

Over the years, tabloids have made some pretty ridiculous claims about Pitt that Gossip Cop has delightfully debunked. National Enquirer alleged that he ruined his sobriety by relapsing on weed, saying his attempt at rehab had gone up in smoke. It also reported that Pitt has a specific booty call cell phone for late-night hookups. While those are certainly some of the more ridiculous claims, New Idea purported that Pitt was stirring drama by almost breaking up a Friends cast reunion, while Heat reported on the typical narrative that Pitt and Aniston were not only reuniting romantically but that they were planning a secret vacation together after the now-infamous hug at the 2020 SAG Awards. These tabloids sure do have a propensity towards creating stories from thin air.

