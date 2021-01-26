Brad Pitt 'Healed Riff' With Kids With Help From Jennifer Aniston?

The Truth Behind Where Brad Stands With Maddox And Pax

Currently, it’s unclear if Brad Pitt’s relationship with his sons has improved. The actor is still embroiled in the dramatic divorce/custody battle with Angelina Jolie. But it's been reported that the actor hasn’t spoken to Maddox or Pax. As for Jennifer Aniston “stepping in” to help heal the rift, that clearly wasn’t true. Gossip Cop has stressed numerous times that Aniston has never met her ex-husband's kids. She also doesn't have a relationship with any of them. And honestly, it would be weird if the actress did get involved since their mother is Jolie. This isn’t Friends folks. Simply put, the entire report was bogus.