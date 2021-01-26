Brad Pitt 'Healed Riff' With Kids With Help From Jennifer Aniston?

The Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reunion rumors reached a new level of crazy last year when one tabloid alleged the actress helped heal Pitt’s broken relationship with his sons. Since Pitt’s ex-wife never met his kids, Gossip Cop found the report suspicious right away. Now, we’re revisiting the report and what actually happened between the actor and his kids.
Following the revelation that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were divorcing, it was reported that Pitt’s relationship with his adopted sons, Maddox and Pax, was severely strained. Last January, Life & Style said that Jennifer Aniston allegedly stepped in to fix that. An insider told the magazine, "She was estranged from her own mom for a time, so she wants the opposite for her new family and guided Brad toward a reunion.”
From there, the tabloid claimed that Maddox and Pax wished their father a "happy birthday" a month before on their private Instagram accounts after not speaking to the actor for months. Gossip Cop, however, clarified in 2018 that never happened. The accounts the tabloid references were found to be fake and neither one of Pitt’s sons owned the social media handles.
Currently, it’s unclear if Brad Pitt’s relationship with his sons has improved. The actor is still embroiled in the dramatic divorce/custody battle with Angelina Jolie. But it's been reported that the actor hasn’t spoken to Maddox or Pax. As for Jennifer Aniston “stepping in” to help heal the rift, that clearly wasn’t true. Gossip Cop has stressed numerous times that Aniston has never met her ex-husband's kids. She also doesn't have a relationship with any of them. And honestly, it would be weird if the actress did get involved since their mother is Jolie. This isn’t Friends folks. Simply put, the entire report was bogus.
We get the fascination with Pitt and Aniston, but the former pair, who divorced almost two decades ago, are just friends and nothing more. However, this doesn’t seem to satisfy the tabloid, as rumors and tales about the ex-spouses reigniting their love continue to circulate the internet. Last year, Life & Style purported that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were moving in together. Two years ago, the same publication alleged that the former couple was adopting a baby. And we can’t forget the time the magazine claimed that Pitt and Aniston planned a romantic trip to France.
Gossip Cop busted these phony stories and plenty more. In short, Pitt and Aniston are not getting back together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
