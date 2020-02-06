Brad Pitt Hates Gwyneth Paltrow?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Does Brad Pitt really hate Gwyneth Paltrow? That’s what one of the tabloids wants you to believe. Gossip Cop has learned there’s no truth to the phony story.

According to the Globe, while Pitt still adores ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, the same can’t be said for ex-fiancée Paltrow. “If they run into each other, he’s polite, but he certainly doesn’t go out of his way to see her,” an unknown source tells the magazine. “She’s in a totally different league from how he perceives Jen, who is just about the classiest lady he knows.”

Pitt and Paltrow dated for several years in the ’90s and were engaged for a time, but ended their relationship in 1997. The supposed source says the actor has been happy to reunite with Aniston throughout awards season, but he has “no interest in catching up” with Paltrow. “He’s turned down her numerous requests to hang out, but Gwyneth won’t take a hint,” adds the anonymous tipster.

One reason for Pitt’s supposed disdain, says the “insider,” is that Paltrow has discussed their past romance in interviews. “He’s never spilled intimate details about any ex in any social situation or interview. He’d like her to show him the same respect.” The unidentified source concludes, “Brad’s so passive-aggressive he just doesn’t have the nerve to tell Gwyneth to her face, so he leaves the room and makes a quick exit when he sees her coming toward him!”

The tabloid’s article is based on the word of an untraceable “insider,” but Gossip Cop reached out to Pitt’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s “totally false.” The movie star doesn’t hold any ill will towards his ex-fiancée. In fact, Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar last month that she’s “friendly” with many of her exes – and mentioned Pitt’s name specifically.

The Globe’s story was seemingly written to capitalize on the recent reunion between Pitt and Aniston at the SAG Awards. Just because the actor was photographed getting along with one ex doesn’t mean he hates another. Just last week, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Angelina Jolie was furious over Pitt and Aniston’s “love fest” at the awards ceremony. The tabloid has been capitalizing on the run-in with all sorts of tall tales.

Back in 2017, the Globe’s sister outlet, RadarOnline, painted a very different picture of how Pitt and Paltrow get along. The blog claimed at the time that the exes were in a “secret relationship” that might turn romantic. However, the actress was in a real relationship with Brad Falchuk, who she’s since married. Despite the gossip media taking Pitt and Paltrow’s dynamic to different extremes, the simple truth is they’re just friendly – nothing less or more.