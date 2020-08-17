Brad Pitt Has A 'Booty Call' Cell Phone?

Brad Pitt has been reported to have a “booty call” cell phone by a tabloid. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can exclusively correct the article. Here’s the truth behind the bizarre piece.
“Lovely Ladies Get A Special Number” claims an unnamed source in a recent article by the National Enquirer. The paper purports Brad Pitt has a “secret, sexy cell phone.” A so-called spy tells the outlet, “It’s a closely guarded number he only shares with a secret string of lucky ladies.” The unnamed source continues Pitt “actually has three phones.” The tipster states one phone is for work, another for friends, and his “booty call” one is for his “late-night hookups.”
The Enquirer further contends Pitt has demanded his “trysts” keep these rendezvous discreet, however, other sources maintain the actor has enjoyed the company of MIT professor, Neri Oxman, and Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. The dubious insider asserts Pitt “laughs” at all the gossip because if people “actually knew the extent of his hookup, they’d be stunned.” Even though rumors have swirled about his “flirt fest” with his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, the magazine alleges the actor has kept a tight lid on who he’s led inside his house for “casual flings.”
“He uses the hotline when he wants to. But he’s not one to brag about it,” concludes the insider. Gossip Cop, however, can dispute this phony report. An actual source who is close to the situation confirms Pitt doesn’t even have such a phone. Additionally, it’s a bit degrading to depict the actor in such a manner, and to purport he was demeaning women by having them come to his in the middle of the night. Plus, this wasn’t the first time the Enquirer was off-base about the actor.
Earlier this year, we busted the paper for claiming Brad Pitt was retiring because he feared fans were getting sick of him. The untrustworthy asserted the actor felt he “overstayed his welcome” in show business and he was contemplating “disappearing in the shadows.” This wasn’t true. The prolific actor has a few movies coming out soon and Pitt never mentioned any plans to retire.
A month before this story came out, we busted another incorrect report from the paper that alleged Angelina Jolie was preventing Pitt from seeing their kids. The Enquirer insisted Jolie was putting the actor through hell in an attempt to keep him from their kids. Gossip Cop, however, corrected the story by noting the actor had been spending more time with children.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.