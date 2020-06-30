Brad Pitt Going On Dates With Geena Davis?

“She’s had a rough time and Brad knows better than most how she feels,” the dubious insider states. The sketchy insider concludes, “She hasn’t been on a date for years so she’s looking forward to a good old-fashioned flirt with a hot former costar!” It seems the dubious outlet invented this tall tale because Pitt recently said he was thankful to Davis for giving him a chance to star in the film. The actor also thanked the director of the movie, Ridley Scott, but the tabloid made no mention of an upcoming dinner date with Scott. Gossip Cop has reached out to a source close to Pitt who confirmed to us that the story isn’t true. Sorry folks! There won’t be a J.D. and Thelma rekindling happening after all.