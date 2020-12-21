Brad Pitt, George Clooney Part Of 'Friends' Reunion?

Everyone can agree, the upcoming Friends reunion episode will be one of the most anticipated TV events for 2021. However, there have been conflicting reports from tabloids as to what will take place during the special. Last year, one magazine alleged Brad Pitt and George Clooney could be two of the celebrities alleged to guest star in the episode. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time. Since the HBO Max show will debut in the coming months, we’re taking a look back at the report.
Last December, before there was confirmation of the Friends reunion, New Idea alleged the script for the special had been leaked and claimed to have first-hand knowledge about the episode. According to a supposed source, the executives at HBO Max "made everyone sign water-tight confidentiality agreements which could see them being sued in excess of $5 million if they leak any details."
The unnamed insider then revealed “information” about the special, even though it had maintained everyone who knew the episode signed tight confidentiality agreements. The source alleged in addition to the original cast members returning a few A-listers would also make an appearance. "There had been lots of whispers that stars including George Clooney, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Bruce Willis are all set to return,” the insider disclosed.
The source added Brad Pitt would also return for the HBO Max special. "There were also rumored Ross and Rachel would be on another break following a marital crisis, while it was also hinted Monica and Chandler's daughter would be played by Courteney's real-life daughter, Coco,” the anonymous source purported. Yet, the story took a weird turn when the informant also divulged the original cast members wouldn't know about any of this until they received their scripts a week before the premiere.
The unnamed informant concluded by implying the studio will still keep the scripts protected “on custom-built iPads which keeps all files locked onto the tablet." "One producer joked it's harder to see the script than to get into most countries,” the insider tattled. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop debunked the silly story when it came out. If the studio wanted to keep the script secret, how would this informant know such detailed knowledge of it? Plus, once it was confirmed the Friends reunion was happening, there hadn't been any news about other celebrities making an appearance on it. In fact, the reunion won't be a scripted show at all. It seems this supposedly well-informed source didn't have any factual information at all!
And the tabloid threw in Brad Pitt and claimed the special would have Jennifer Aniston’s character on break from her husband; which does make one wonder if this was just to add fuel to the Aniston-Pitt reunion troupe. Either way, Gossip Cop exclusively learned Pitt wasn’t involved in the episode. Teh entire report was simply bogus.
New Idea gets carried away with its imagination, particularly when it comes to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, before. Recently, the magazine alleged Aniston dumped Pitt and the actor was relocating to escape the pain. Before that, the tabloid claimed Pitt’s former rumored girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, was using him for fame. Gossip Cop busted these false stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
