Brad Pitt, George Clooney Part Of 'Friends' Reunion?

But, The Cast Wouldn't Have A Clue About This? We Clarified The Report

The unnamed informant concluded by implying the studio will still keep the scripts protected “on custom-built iPads which keeps all files locked onto the tablet." "One producer joked it's harder to see the script than to get into most countries,” the insider tattled. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop debunked the silly story when it came out. If the studio wanted to keep the script secret, how would this informant know such detailed knowledge of it? Plus, once it was confirmed the Friends reunion was happening, there hadn't been any news about other celebrities making an appearance on it. In fact, the reunion won't be a scripted show at all. It seems this supposedly well-informed source didn't have any factual information at all!