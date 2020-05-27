Brad Pitt Flirting With Australian Reporter Renee Bragh?

Is Brad Pitt flirting with Renee Bargh, an Australian reporter for Extra TV? One tabloid this week says so. Gossip Cop has looked into the claim and can set the record straight.
In an article published this week, New Idea is claiming that Bargh has been “secretly flirting up a storm” with Pitt, whom she has interviewed before at red carpet events including this year’s SAG Awards. “Renee is very much Brad’s type,” a suspicious “source” tells the magazine. “He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact that he stayed so long talking to her is proof of how impressed he was.” The tabloid also mentions a social media post Bargh made in which she pointed out the “amazing chemistry” she had with Pitt.
If the mention of the SAG Awards sending off bells in your head, you might be remembering how every tabloid in circulation, including this one, had previously insisted that Pitt had rekindled a romance with his ex Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards. But New Idea has written around that, instead suggesting that Pitt and Bargh’s “potential romance” had just been “momentarily halted” by Aniston, and now he’s “hoping to start something serious with his new Aussie flame.”
Let’s get something clear here: Renee Bargh was interviewing Pitt on the red carpet because she was doing her job as a journalist. Just because she was being friendly with Pitt, and he was being friendly back, doesn’t mean there’s anything going on behind the camera. Gossip Cop debunked a similar report in 2018 that linked Bargh with Tom Cruise for the exact same reason. She was just interviewing him, because that’s what reporters do.
It seems as though the only reason the Australian tabloid published this story was to cash in on the hype of the upcoming season of The Voice Australia, which Bargh will be co-hosting. But Bargh has been clear that gossip about her and these Hollywood A-listers are untrue. Rumors about her and Pitt actually started last fall at the red carpet premiere of Ad Astra, which she laughed off in an interview just a couple weeks ago.
Last week she also dismissed the Cruise rumors as “ridiculous” in a radio interview, saying, “we just had a couple of great interviews on a red carpet.” And that comment about amazing chemistry, which Bargh made in an Instagram post, was very clearly meant as a joke. The reality is that Bargh is just a skilled interviewer who’s very good at talking to stars and getting them to talk back.
Also, let’s not let New Idea get away with erasing its ridiculous Brad Pitt/Jennifer Aniston rumors like that. They can try to tell us it was nothing more than a “momentary” setback in the much more important romance with Bargh, but that’s exactly how they put it earlier this year. Back in January, the tabloid was insisting that Pitt and Aniston were going to get remarried at the vineyard he co-owns with Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop checked in with both actors’ spokespeople, who assured us the claim was completely fiction.
Near the end of March, the outlet was trying to convince everyone that the ex-spouses were expecting twin babies via a surrogate. As Gossip Cop pointed out, there was nothing linking the woman they identified as the supposed surrogate mother to either Pitt or Aniston, who were, and are, not back together. Multiple sources speaking to reliable outlets have confirmed they’re just friends. This tabloid has nothing truthful to say about Brad Pitt’s dating life whatsoever.
