Brad Pitt Fighting With Angelina Jolie Over Shiloh’s Birthday Party?

Has Shiloh Jolie Pitt‘s birthday become a major point of tension in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s custody battle? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt ‘Battle Over Shiloh’s Birthday’?

The most recent edition of Woman’s Day asserts that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s “fed-up divorce judge” was overseeing the former couple’s latest “battle” over how to handle Shiloh’s birthday party. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Both of them wanted Shiloh for the full day to host a party, so that’s been causing tension for months.”

The source added, “Shiloh’s had all her friends on hold waiting to confirm the venue but she genuinely didn’t know until the last minute. Now it’s agreed that she’ll spend the first half of the day with Brad and the late afternoon with Angelina.” Caught in the middle of all of it is Shiloh.

“There’s no doubt that of all the kids, she’s the one most affected by their divorce,” posits the insider. “The twins were too young and the older three are happy to have their mum’s undivided attention. Shiloh’s always been a daddy’s girl,” the source concludes.

Shiloh Caught In The Middle Of ‘Bittersweet To-And-Fro’?

So, are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battling out the details of Shiloh’s birthday in court? It’s likely there have been some tense discussions as both parents want time with their kids on such special occasions. That being said, there’s no evidence that Shiloh’s birthday in particular was such an inflammatory issue.

It was just reported that Pitt has been granted joint custody of he and Jolie’s children. In the report, it was confirmed that “the kids schedule has been set under the jurisdiction of the division of family services for over three years.” With that in mind, it doesn’t make sense that the couple would just now be arguing about birthdays.

Furthermore, it’s doubtful that Jolie would solely object to Pitt seeing his kids on their birthdays. In the same report, a source explained “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern.”

The majority of the court proceedings have not been released to the public, but it is reported that Jolie is seeking to overturn the judge’s ruling. Of course, the public anxiously awaits more information, but that will only be made available when the family is ready — and it won’t come from the tabloids.

The Tabloid On Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

Any credible news about Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle likely won’t be coming from Woman’s Day. This is the same tabloid that claimed last year that Pitt was building a “love nest” for Jennifer Aniston. Of course, Pitt and Aniston aren’t even dating, so the report was total fiction. Then, the tabloid alleged that Jolie was broke and losing custody of Shiloh because of it. And most recently, the magazine inexplicably claimed that Jolie was dating DJ Diplo after her son introduced them. Obviously, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue about Pitt and Jolie’s personal lives.

