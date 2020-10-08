Brad Pitt 'Faking It' With Model Nicole Poturalski?

Don't Believe Everything You Read, Here's The Truth Behind Brad's New Romance

While the news of Brad Pitt’s new relationship may have shocked many people, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Pitt was being used by Nicole Poturalski. The same tabloid alleged the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor was just a “stepping tool” for the model to gain more fame and fortune, which is untrue. As for the premise that the two are “faking it” because they haven’t been seen together, Poturalski was just in Milan for its fashion week. The German model had her career before becoming involved with Pitt, so the two aren’t going to be joined at the hip all the time. She also lives in Berlin, while Pitt lives in Los Angeles.