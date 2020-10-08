Brad Pitt 'Faking It' With Model Nicole Poturalski?

Is Brad Pitt’s new romance with Nicole Poturalski just for show? A tabloid is reporting the actor is “faking” his relationship with the German model. Gossip Cop has looked into the latest rumors about the actor. Here’s what we know.
According to New Idea, things are not what they seem between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski. The outlet reports after the two were spotted in France last month, they haven’t been seen much since which is raising some questions that the romance is just a publicity stunt. Particularly, since the actor and model were seen near Pitt’s French estate, Chateau Miraval, which he still owns with Angelina Jolie.
The magazine insists that fueling these rumors is the fact that Poturalski is reportedly in an open marriage with German restauranteur Roland Mary, with whom she also shares a son, Emil. New Idea also adds that other reports that Poturalski is “eager” to kickstart a career in acting and having Pitt on her arm “could open a lot of doors in Hollywood.” “Being linked to Brad has already been a huge boost to her career, plus of course it would have given Brad a real kick to mess with Ange by stepping out with a much younger look-alike after everything she’s putting him through,” a source spills to the publication.
The tabloid’s premise continues that the actor’s “conservative” parents are not happy Pitt is involved with a woman who’s married and half his age. “They’re worried he’s making a fool of himself,” another insider adds. The second informant reveals Pitt’s mom “spends a lot of time on the phone with” Jennifer Aniston anxiously discussing the situation. “Jane is still close with Jen and is relying on her to keep Brad from falling in with a weird post-divorce crowd,” the tipster discloses.
While the news of Brad Pitt’s new relationship may have shocked many people, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Pitt was being used by Nicole Poturalski. The same tabloid alleged the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor was just a “stepping tool” for the model to gain more fame and fortune, which is untrue. As for the premise that the two are “faking it” because they haven’t been seen together, Poturalski was just in Milan for its fashion week. The German model had her career before becoming involved with Pitt, so the two aren’t going to be joined at the hip all the time. She also lives in Berlin, while Pitt lives in Los Angeles.
New Idea isn’t the most trustworthy magazine when it comes to Pitt and his personal life. Last March, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming Pitt went on a honeymoon trip with Jennifer Aniston. Recently, the publication incorrectly declared Pitt and Aniston wanted Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate mother. Obviously, New Idea has no real insight into the actor's personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.