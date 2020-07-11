Brad Pitt Engaged To Alia Shawkat?

Are Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat getting engaged? That’s what one tabloid is saying this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can confirm it’s false.
In its latest issue, In Touch is claiming that Pitt is “leaving Jennifer Aniston in the dust” after “coming this close” to reuniting, for a relationship and marriage Alia Shawkat. “At first Alia and Brad were just friends,” an unnamed source says, “but they started to develop feelings for each other, while Brad’s romance with Jen remained stagnant.” Now, after supposedly going back and forth between the two for an unspecified amount of time, Pitt “has fallen in love with Alia and has asked her to be his wife.”
Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to Pitt, who assures us this story is false: Pitt and Shawkat aren’t getting engaged. But we honestly didn’t need to check in with any source: nothing about this story is true. A couple of weeks ago, Shawkat explained in an interview with Vulture that she and Pitt are not in a relationship despite the many rumors that have been going around since last fall that they’re dating. “We’re not dating. We’re just friends,” she said.
There’s also that other half of this story – about how Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt supposedly came this close to getting back together earlier this year. Over the past year or so, the ex-spouses had had a few friendly meet-ups that has led every tabloid at the supermarket checkout to predict they must be getting back together. He attended her 50th birthday party in February, and then her holiday party in December, and then they ran into each other at the SAG Awards in January and exchanged congratulatory hugs.
In all that time, they’ve not gotten back together. Not last February. Not last December. Not this January. Time to move on, people.
It won’t surprise you to hear that this isn’t the first time In Touch has printed nonsense about Pitt and Shawkatt, or Pitt and Aniston for that matter. In May, the magazine printed a ridiculous report that Pitt was “cheating” on Aniston with Shawkat. You can probably already guess the problem there. As Gossip Cop’s source close to Pitt pointed out to us,
you can’t exactly cheat on someone you’re not dating in the first place.
Last week, both In Touch and its sister publication Life & Style published near-identical articles contending that Pitt and Shawkat were moving in together. A source close to the friends assured Gossip Cop the story was false, but the biggest red flag here was that each magazine claimed to have spoken to shady “sources” who provided the exact same quotes to each outlet. What might have actually happened is that both outlets were handed the same inaccurate report to print by their parent company, American Media Inc., which they published without a second thought.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.