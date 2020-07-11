Brad Pitt Engaged To Alia Shawkat?

There’s also that other half of this story – about how Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt supposedly came this close to getting back together earlier this year. Over the past year or so, the ex-spouses had had a few friendly meet-ups that has led every tabloid at the supermarket checkout to predict they must be getting back together. He attended her 50th birthday party in February, and then her holiday party in December, and then they ran into each other at the SAG Awards in January and exchanged congratulatory hugs.