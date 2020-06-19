Brad Pitt Dumped Jennifer Aniston and Kicked Her Out Of His House?

Brad Pitt did not dump Jennifer Aniston and kick her out of his house, despite one tabloid story this week. Pitt and Aniston, you’ll be shocked to hear, are not actually together. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.
“Dumped Again: Brad Kicks Jen Out!” reads the cover of this week’s Star. The tabloid is once again resurrecting this tired story to suggest that not only have Pitt and Aniston reunited, they’ve gone all the way through a relationship and come out the other side single, yet again. Unnamed “insiders” have apparently told the tabloid that after quarantining together for an unspecified amount of time, Pitt is “pumping the breaks” on “the eve of what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary!”.
The tabloid then goes on to rehash the same nonsense we’ve been hearing for the past year, citing his appearance at her 50th birthday party and their hug at the SAG Awards as supposedly hard evidence they’d rekindled their romance. Pitt, the shady insiders say, is put off by Aniston’s alleged high-maintenance neediness. “He wants a more low-key, easygoing relationship with the next woman he falls in love with,” the source says. “He doesn’t want anyone who’s bossy, needy or overly intense.”
For the five hundredth time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not back together. They haven’t been together for a good fifteen years. We at Gossip Cop honestly don’t know how to say it in a way that we haven’t already. Pitt attending Aniston’s birthday party was completely platonic, as ET Online reported at the time. “Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” the trustworthy outlet’s source explained. “This is nothing new.”
Also, sorry to be pedantic here, but Pitt and Aniston got married on July 29, 2000, which means their 20th “anniversary” is technically still over a month in the future, if indeed anniversaries were a thing that divorced spouses who are not back together celebrated. So he couldn’t have kicked her out “on the eve” of their anniversary. Just saying.
And wait a second, does anyone remember all those tabloid articles from the past few months about how Brad Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat? No? Just us? Because we swear we busted Star last December for claiming that Pitt and Shawkat were “getting serious,” a claim Pitt’s spokesperson assured Gossip Cop was false but which every tabloid still insisted on pushing. At what point in this supposed Pitt/Aniston rollercoaster relationship of the past year did Shawkat come in?
Despite insisting Pitt was in a whole other serious relationship, in February the tabloid published an article alleging that he and Aniston were adopting a baby girl together. “Brad and Jen will be wonderful parents if and when they go ahead with this adoption,” a shady source said, adding that Angelina Jolie was “bound to be jealous as hell, especially since Jen is involved.” Gossip Cop was told by both actors’ spokespeople that the ex-spouses were not adopting a child together. Several months later, that story is obviously untrue, and so the tabloid has had to shift its narrative yet again.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.