Brad Pitt Dumped Jennifer Aniston and Kicked Her Out Of His House?

Despite insisting Pitt was in a whole other serious relationship, in February the tabloid published an article alleging that he and Aniston were adopting a baby girl together. “Brad and Jen will be wonderful parents if and when they go ahead with this adoption,” a shady source said, adding that Angelina Jolie was “bound to be jealous as hell, especially since Jen is involved.” Gossip Cop was told by both actors’ spokespeople that the ex-spouses were not adopting a child together. Several months later, that story is obviously untrue, and so the tabloid has had to shift its narrative yet again.