Brad Pitt Crushing On Margot Robbie Again?

This current tale is just a recycled narrative we’ve busted before. Also, while Pitt is attached to the upcoming Hollywood epic, Babylon, Robbie is reportedly in talks to replace Emma Stone. Stone was set to star in the film but has exited the project. It's heavily rumored the Robbie star may take over the role, though as of yet, she's unconfirmed. This doesn’t mean Pitt is using the opportunity to pursue Robbie "again," since he never did before. Also, there is that major detail: the actress is happily married to Tom Ackerley. Why the outlets continue to allege a married woman had a relationship with a man who isn’t her husband is beyond us.