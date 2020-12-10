Brad Pitt Crushing On Margot Robbie Again?

Is Brad Pitt once again crushing on Margot Robbie? A tabloid claims the actor and the actress are reigniting their fling while working together again. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
“Margot & Brad It’s On Again!” reads the headline for an article by New Idea. According to the magazine, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie apparently can't get enough of each other. The magazine discloses the A-listers are gearing up to star opposite one another in the period film, Babylon. The publication asserts though not much is known about which characters Robbie and Pitt will portray, fans are "crossing their fingers" that the two play lovers.
The tabloid then references the two entertainers' previous screen time together, when they starred in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and how rumors swirled that Pitt was “captivated” by the Australian actress, though she is a married woman. A source adds, “It’s an open secret he finds her beautiful.”
Gossip Cop, however, clarified last year, and several times afterward, the notion Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt had romantic feelings for each other. Once it was confirmed the entertainers would star in the Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama, the tabloids created loads of bogus stories about the stars.
This current tale is just a recycled narrative we’ve busted before. Also, while Pitt is attached to the upcoming Hollywood epic, Babylon, Robbie is reportedly in talks to replace Emma Stone. Stone was set to star in the film but has exited the project. It's heavily rumored the Robbie star may take over the role, though as of yet, she's unconfirmed. This doesn’t mean Pitt is using the opportunity to pursue Robbie "again," since he never did before. Also, there is that major detail: the actress is happily married to Tom Ackerley. Why the outlets continue to allege a married woman had a relationship with a man who isn’t her husband is beyond us.
New Idea is hardly the most trustworthy source when it comes to its stories about celebrities. Earlier this year, the tabloid alleged Margot Robbie requested not to be seated next to Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes because of tension between the two. Two years ago, the same tabloid asserted Tom Ackerley feared Pitt would steal Robbie away from him. Clearly, the magazine has been running this same narrative for quite some time. Gossip Cop debunked the phony stories at the time and will continue to do so.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
