Brad Pitt Cheating On Jennifer Aniston With Alia Shawkat?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Brad Pitt is not “cheating” on Jennifer Aniston with Alia Shawkat. That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s entirely made-up. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony story.

“Did Brad Cheat On Jen Again?” reads a headline in the latest issue of In Touch. The tabloid is contending that Pitt has been having an affair with actress Alia Shawkat, despite allegedly having “quietly rekindled his romance” with Aniston. Shawkat has been spotted entering Pitt’s gated community multiple times over the past few weeks, which the tabloid is assuming without any concrete evidence means they’ve begun a romantic relationship. The new affair, a supposed “insider” says, has left him “torn” between his supposed new love and Aniston. “He’s got a big decision to make about his future,” says the suspicious tipster.

Jennifer Aniston, the source goes on, has noticed the love triangle she’s supposedly stuck in. “Of course she’s aware that he’s spending time with Alia,” the insider tells the tabloid. “She may be the perfect girl next door, but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina [Jolie] are more his type.” Aniston is reportedly “playing hard to get” in the hope that Brad Pitt “chooses” her: “She doesn’t want to lose him again, but she knows from experience that she easily could.”

It seems as though the magazine is trying to shoehorn Alia Shawkat into the role the tabloid industry has so often forced on Angelina Jolie: that of the bad girl/temptress in this made-up love triangle with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Though it’s clear that Shawkat and Pitt have become close, Gossip Cop and other trustworthy sources for celebrity news such as People and E! News have previously reported that they are not dating, they’re just friends.

Whatever the current state of their relationship, In Touch offers no identifiable proof that they’re dating, save for this shady so-called “insider” who also claims that Pitt has rekindled things with Aniston. Tabloids are constantly claiming that Pitt and Aniston are restarting their romance ever since they split up 15 years ago. They’re not. Not then, and not now. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Pitt to find out more, who laughed off the ridiculous premise and pointed out that you can’t cheat on someone you’re not in a relationship with in the first place.

In Touch loves stirring up drama between Brad Pitt and his exes, and Gossip Cop has busted the tabloid quote a few times for printing falsehoods about the actor. Back in 2017, the magazine claimed that Jennifer Aniston and Pitt were teaming up for a movie to get revenge on Jolie. Last November, Angelina Jolie was allegedly plotting to move with her and Pitt’s six kids to Africa without telling him. In January, the tabloid “reported” that Pitt had proposed to Aniston at a Golden Globes party. These articles might be good ideas for storylines on a daytime soap opera, but unfortunately, not for real life.