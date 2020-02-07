Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix And More: Wrong Rumors About 2020 Oscar Nominees

Truth rating: 0

In honor of Sunday’s Oscars, Gossip Cop has compiled a list of false tabloid stories we’ve debunked about some of the nominees. Here are five wrong rumors about the 2020 Academy Awards contenders – including Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

Pitt, who’s favorited to win Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been at the forefront of awards season. As a result, the tabloids have made up several stories surrounding his involvement in recent awards ceremonies. Last month, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for falsely claiming Pitt had proposed to Jennifer Aniston at the the Golden Globes. According to the magazine, the movie star “shocked onlookers” at the Netflix afterparty when he got down on one knee and gave his ex-wife a ring. In reality, the ex-spouses aren’t back together and the proposal never occurred. Separate spokespeople for both stars have assured us countless times that they haven’t rekindled a romance. In fact, following Pitt and Aniston’s backstage run-in at the SAG Awards, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was “blissfully naive” about all the attention surrounding the two.

The National Enquirer reported in December 2019 that Phoenix and girlfriend Rooney Mara were fighting over January Jones supposedly pursuing him. An alleged insider told the outlet that Jones had known Phoenix for years, but became romantically interested once his film Joker started receiving Oscar buzz. “January’s terribly impressed with Joaquin and doesn’t miss a chance to let him know it,” the source claimed. Mara was said to be “steamed” about the situation and reportedly told Phoenix “she’s ready to give January a piece of her mind!” Gossip Cop debunked the phony rumor. There’s no evidence that Phoenix and Jones know each other at all. We also reached out to a source close to the situation, who was able to confirm our suspicions that the story was utter nonsense.

The Enquirer also recently ran a phony report claiming Best Actress nominee Zellweger is “too picky” to hold down a boyfriend. According to what the tabloid called an “insider,” the Judy star is “clingy, needy, and whiny.” The paper’s supposed source added, “She’s got major issues with trust and screens men three times over before she’ll even agree to dinner.” Gossip Cop questioned the ridiculous claim and checked with a spokesperson for Zellweger who not only debunked it but added: “They sure can’t stand to see a successful and talented woman being celebrated for her achievements, can they?” They sure can’t.

OK! can’t handle it either, as the tabloid published a very similar story about Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron. The magazine claimed Theron scares off men because, according to a so-called source, “Guys are intimated by her confidence and forthrightness. They shrink in her presence.” The supposed insider went on to allege the Bombshell star is “learning to lighten up and laugh a little, and not take things so seriously.” Nothing could be further from the truth, as Gossip Cop reported when we debunked the claim. Last year, Theron said on The Howard Stern Show that she’s casually dating, but it’s not a vital aspect of her life. We also checked with a source close to Theron who assured us the story was false.

One actress that doesn’t seem to have a problem finding a man, according to the tabloids, is Best Supporting Actress nominee Margot Robbie. In addition to being linked to most of the men she’s worked with, the Enquirer alleged in August that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were headed for a split over Robbie. The outlet claimed DiCaprio and his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star with flirting too much on set. A suspicious insider said, “Camila’s a patient person, but she’s sick of having to watch him swoon over Margot!” Five months later, the poor reporting by the magazine couldn’t be more glaring as DiCaprio and Morrone are still very much together. Meanwhile, Robbie remains happily married to husband Tom Ackerley.