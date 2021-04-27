Brad Pitt Building ‘Love Nest’ For Jennifer Aniston In Missouri?

Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston leave their big city homes to build a love nest in the Ozarks of Missouri last year? Gossip Cop revisits this story to shed some light.

Brad Pitt Builds His Dream House?

Almost one year ago to the day, Woman’s Day exclaimed that Pitt was pulling out his design skills to impress Aniston after they decided to give their relationship a second go. According to a sketchy source, it had been Pitt’s long standing dream to build a lake house in the Ozarks near his parents’ house. The only problem? Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie didn’t want to be close to his family and hates the Midwest.

Conversely, it claimed, Aniston has always gotten along famously with Pitt’s parents and loves Missouri. Apparently this was all the encouragement Pitt needed to start breaking ground. “He’s going through a period of change at the moment, updating his LA and Santa Barbara places while he’s at it,” the suspicious tipster said. “Jolie will likely spit venom when she finds out as she is struggling along with their six kids — if he’s got money to burn, in her mind, he should be giving it to them as child support.”

Is Brad Pitt Headed Home?

Aside from all the other inadequate evidence, the main problem with this story was and still is that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston aren’t in a relationship. Period. No matter how many times the tabloids reunite them in their imaginations, they simply aren’t together, so Pitt likely wouldn’t build Aniston a home near his family. Not to mention, Gossip Cop reached out to an individual close to Pitt who dismissed the claim as wholeheartedly false.

Second of all, the article featured a couple of photos of Pitt doing some construction work, which were clearly meant to be taken as evidence of alleged renovating pursuits. However, these photos were taken when he appeared on Celebrity IOU, an HGTV series from the Property Brothers. So not only did he not start building a house in the Ozarks, he also wasn’t renovating in LA either.

Finally, the claim that Jolie was struggling to financially support her six children felt pretty improbable as well. Sure, Pitt could be paying some amount of child support, but it’s highly unlikely that Jolie is dependent on it, considering her own film work and success in other humanitarian arenas.

One More Thing

Hilariously, this isn’t even the most absurd headline run about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Although, Woman’s Day especially enjoys perpetuating the notion that they’ve rekindled in one way or another while taking digs at Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop also busted the outlet for saying Jolie was forcing Pitt to break up with Aniston. Other incorrect rumors include the time US Weekly suggested Pitt and Aniston were having secret meetings to plan a new project together and the time Globe claimed Pitt was demanding that Aniston give up her evening glass of wine in order to get back together. Let’s not forget when Star alleged that Pitt and Aniston spent 22 days together amid quarantine last year.

Allow these debunked stories to highlight just how wrong the tabloids usually are. Pitt might have enjoyed the show Ozark, but he certainly didn’t start building a home for Aniston, who he’s been divorced from for over 16 years, on the Lake of the Ozarks.

