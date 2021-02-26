Brad Pitt ‘Blindsided’ Jennifer Aniston By Working With Sandra Bullock?

A tabloid claims Jennifer Aniston is horrified that Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock will be working together. Gossip Cop finds this narrative to be suspicious, which is why we’re investigating the report. Here’s what we know.

Sandra Bullock Threatens Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Romance?

New Idea reports that Aniston was “blindsided” after learning Pitt and Bullock were teaming up together on a top-secret project. However, it’s was reported that the project the two A-listers will be starring in is the sci-fi drama, Bullet Train. The movie has been in the works since 2020, so it’s not exactly a “secret” project. Still, the outlet insists Aniston was “genuinely stunned” when Bullock joined the film.

“Sandra and Brad are only chummy because Jen introduced them at parties she’s been hosting at her home in recent times,” says an insider. According to the magazine, Anisont has been “hanging out” with Pitt every day because the two are filming on the same lot. Aniston is currently on set for the second season of The Morning Report, so it doesn’t seem like she’d have time to be “hanging out” with Pitt as often as the tabloid claims. Regardless, the insider further reveals Pitt made no mention of Bullock’s casting, which supposedly “blindsided” Aniston when she was told by the crew.

Bullock Crossed A Line With Aniston?

“A lot of people don’t realize how close Jen and Sandra are. You could go as far as calling them “besties,” the insider discloses, adding Aniston regularly traveling to Bullock’s ranch in Hole, Wyoming before the current lockdown. From there, the tabloid references Aniston’s back history with Pitt alluding to his subsequent marriage to Angeline Jolie — which the magazine notes are giving Aniston “a sense of dread that she’s felt about some Brad’s costars before.”

Is History Repeating Itself Between Jennifer & Brad?

The sketchy source goes on to explain that Aniston “feels betrayed by both Brad and Sandra for not telling her about the fact that they were teaming up. The Ange drama obviously inspires paranoia and a feeling of angst that something is up even if it isn’t.” Wait, so is the tabloid suggesting that Aniston is going to feel away even if nothing is going on? That doesn’t make sense. The magazine, however, insists Bullock could play Pitt’s love interest.

“Poor Jen’s got everything crossed this won’t be this case and she’s trying not to view this as the ultimate betrayal. As the start of Bullet Train’s casting, she’d thought she only had to worry about Lady Gaga, who was famously linked with her last co-star, Bradley Cooper, but now her fears are even closer to home,” the source concludes.

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Story

There’s a lot to unpack here, but we’ll start with saying Gossip Cop’s verdict is that the report is completely bogus. First and foremost, separate spokespersons for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have clarified that the ex-spouses aren’t back together. The magazine uses the basic storyline of Angelina Jolie still being a “problem” for Aniston, but the actress divorced Pitt in 2005 and has since dated and remarried. We think it’s safe to say that the Friends star has moved on with her life and isn’t concerned with who her ex-husband is working with.

Also, the notion that Aniston had to worry about Sandra Bullock, who is in a committed relationship, is ridiculous. Even the magazine’s argument that Lady Gaga could’ve been a problem because she was “famously” linked to Bradley Cooper was ludicrous. Lady Gaga never even dated Bradley Cooper, which we’ve proven several times. In truth, the publication just piled together recycled rumors and put together one poorly written story.

The Tabloids Have Duped Readers Before

Gossip Cop has long been aware of the tabloid’s tricks, as we’ve debunked several other articles from it before. Two months ago, the publication alleged Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken over Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt flirting. The tabloid also alleged Pitt was dumping Aniston and leaving L.A. Gossip Cop corrected these phony accounts at the time.