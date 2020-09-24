Wait, Did Brad Pitt Appear On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?

Did you miss the episode on Keeping Up with The Kardashians that featured Brad Pitt? Last year, a website reported the actor might’ve been asked to appear on the show by Kanye West. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back on this, um, interesting idea.
Last January, Kanye West started his Sunday Services which attracted a lot of attention from celebrities and the media. Around the time last year, Brad Pitt surprisingly showed up twice at the highly-talked about gatherings. To some, Pitt’s appearance at the event may have just come off as a friendly visit; however, the gossip blog NaughtyGossip, suggested otherwise. According to the website, after Pitt was seen at West’s Sunday Service, he was “in danger” of getting caught up with the Kardashian clan.
A source told NaughtyGossip that by Pitt being present at West's Sunday Services he fell under the hip-hop artist's radar and it wouldn't be easy for the actor to "slip away" from the Kardashian world. The unnamed informant further stated West’s “pals” were warning the Troy actor that the rapper would try to use him for marketing purposes and that he could even end up on KUWTK. The insider divulged Pitt needed to “run as fast as he could” before Kris Jenner "got involved too."
As Gossip Cop reported, the story was completely made-up. The only piece of truth from the tale was that Pitt visited West’s Sunday Service and seemed to enjoy himself. Last year, when the actor was asked about his experience during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pitt had nothing but positive things to say about it, noting,
I think he was doing something really special there. It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is.
From what Pitt stated about the service, it sounds like the actor just had a good time supporting a friend. And while it's possible that Kanye West asked Pitt to appear on KUTWK, he never did. Of course, this was hardly the first incorrect story Gossip Cop busted about the actor.
The tabloids have concocted thousands of untrue pieces about the Interview with a Vampire actor. Take, for instance, the two stories we’ve busted last month from the National Enquirer. One alleged Pitt’s reunion with Jennifer Aniston caused Angelina Jolie to seek revenge against him during their divorce battle. Pitt and Aniston are not even together, which is a narrative Gossip Cop has corrected so many times we've lost count. Nonetheless, Jolie wasn't "seeking revenge" against her forming husband as there was no reason to.
Another ridiculous story from the Enquirer reported that Pitt had a “booty call” cell phone. Honestly, no one even uses the term “booty call” anymore. Gossip Cop still ran the article by a source close to the actor who confirmed that Pitt didn't own such a phone. All in all, it’s sad and disgusting how low these tabloids stoop just to sell a story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.