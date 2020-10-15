Brad Pitt Angry About His Secrets Being Leaked By New Girlfriend?

This Isn't A Big Surprise

For an example of a bogus tell-all, look no further than the Enquirer’s recent story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle using secret royal footage for a tell-all documentary. The Sussexes have made it clear they will not make a reality show, but promising a tell-all gets the reader to imagine all the juicy secrets which could be revealed. Another example is its story about a Jennifer Aniston tell-all memoir. The article didn’t say what Aniston would specifically reveal (she’s not working on any book at all), just that she could reveal secrets. It’s an easy story to manufacture, hence why the tabloids print them so often.