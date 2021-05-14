Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Sitting Down Without Lawyers To Finally Settle Divorce?

After three long years since ending their marriage, are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally willing to settle their divorce? That’s the question one tabloid asked over a year ago. Gossip Cop is going back to look over the claim and see where the exes stand now.

Finally Coming Together

This time last year, OK! reported that Jolie and Pitt “have agreed to a meeting where they can sit down as grown adults and figure out some compromises.” No lawyers would have been involved, claimed an inside source. The sit-down would have been “just the two of them, talking through their issues and seeing if they can finally agree on the important stuff.”

The tabloid said that at the urging of Brad’s parents and Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, the Salt actress arranged the sit-down. “All the grandparents have been working on talking sense into them for years, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. I guess Brad and Angie finally woke up and listened to some sensible advice,” an inside source speculated.

The outlet was sure to include comparisons to the couple’s past mediations, calling them “tear-filled and underproductive.” As the source claimed, “One dragged on for 15 hours — but those encounters have only helped them realize it’s time to put their swords down and ease the bad blood.”

The Truth Comes Out With Time

Obviously, since their custody battle is still rearing its head, Gossip Cop can say this story was false. Technically, the former couple’s marriage is over. In April 2019, a Los Angeles court restored Pitt and Jolie to single status. However, it’s the custody battle that prevails. Whether or not the ex-couple will receive 50-50 custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne remains to be seen. Their eldest child, Maddox, who was first adopted by Jolie in 2002, is an independent 19-year-old college student.

Gossip Cop busted a story back in early 2020 that claimed that Jolie was renegotiating custody after Pitt was spotted with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston over the 2020 awards season. At the time of publication, Gossip Cop reached out to a representative close to Jolie who said that she was not seeking full custody of the couple’s children. That story is just one of many the tabloids have been touting since the former spouses announced their divorce in September 2016.

