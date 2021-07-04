Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Planning Family Vacation After Settling Child Custody Battle?

It’s officially summer which means millions of families will be heading out on vacation. Last year, one tabloid reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were planning such a trip with their kids despite intense divorce proceedings. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where exes stand today now that Pitt has officially won custody.

Fighting For Custody But Vacationing Together?

This time last July, the Globe claimed Pitt and Jolie called off their “ferocious feud” to travel with their six children. Unnamed sources close to the former couple told the outlet they believed the trip wouldn’t end well. “Brad and Angie are dreaming if they think they’ll be able to keep up this friendly façade,” said one insider. “Being calm and cordial with someone whose guts you’ve hated for 99 percent of the past four years is certain to spell a lot of tension.”

End Of Legal Battle Over Their Kids?

What was interesting about these nameless inside sources was that didn’t provide any details about the vacation. Where were Pitt and Jolie taking their kids? How would they get there? No such questions were answered by these “insiders,” proving they didn’t know much at all.

Gossip Cop also pointed out at the time of publication that this vacation could easily be discredited. Quoting ET Online, Pitt and Jolie “have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.” Not only did the vacation never happen but any reconciliation between the two is highly unlikely.

Since this story was published, Brad Pitt was awarded 50/50 joint custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie, as mentioned above. This means he will share financial and physical custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The eldest, Maddox, is 19 and exempt from any legal decisions from this case. Though this ruling is tentative and Jolie has said she is going to contest it for sole custody, this does mean the end of their legal drama could be in sight. However, don’t look for the exes on a trip together anytime soon. If Jolie is contesting the decision, there is likely more bad blood between the two.

More Absurd Stories

Since this story was published, the Globe has continued to print lies about Pitt and Jolie. One article from last year claimed the Pulp Fiction actor was losing his tight hiney from eating fast food. In reality, the photo that started the rumor was taken out of context. Another story said Pitt was starving and in a wheelchair to get back at Jolie. In reality, he had undergone a medical procedure and had to be wheeled out of the facility. A month later the paper recycled the concept and said Jolie was now starving herself to provoke her ex. From vacations with exes to starving yourself out of revenge, it’s almost like Gossip Cop was right to call out the rumor the first time.

