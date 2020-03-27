Brad Pitt’s Kids Want To Spend The Coronavirus Lockdown With Him Instead Of Angelina Jolie?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids trying to escape their mom’s house amid the coronavirus pandemic and spend the lockdown with their dad instead? That’s the ridiculous premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned there’s no truth to it.

According to Star, Jolie hasn’t been particularly concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic, and her “strange behavior has her kids on edge – and desperate to seek shelter at the home of their father.” A so-called “insider” tells the magazine, “They’d love to be spending this lockdown time with him. At the moment, they find their dad to be a really calming influence.”

The supposed source continues, “Brad’s more than happy to have his kids stay anytime they want, but of course this will be Angie’s decision as much as his. And that’s always the issue that causes drama.” From there, the unknown tipster says their 13-year-old daughter Shiloh is “particularly desperate to escape,” adding, “Shiloh adores her father, and his place is her salvation when times get tough.”

The seemingly phony source concludes that Pitt “just wants his kids to be safe and happy,” but Jolie is making that difficult because she’s not handling the pandemic well – and things are “frenetic” under her roof. “All the kids go through phases of preferring their mom’s company, then their dad’s,” adds the questionable insider. “But now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surroundings of their dad’s house.”

The tabloid’s storyline is completely untrue. For starters, the idea that Jolie is unaffected by the global health crisis is grossly false. This week, Jolie donated $1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization to help children in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress noted in a statement that millions of kids are out of school, and some of those kids depend on the nutrition they receive during school hours. It’s flat-out shameful for Star to allege that Jolie isn’t concerned with the pandemic.

People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Star, reported that Jolie is helping her kids stay on a routine during the coronavirus lockdown, which includes keeping them on a homeschooling schedule. There’s nothing “frenetic” going on in Jolie’s house, and the unreliable tabloid doesn’t bother to elaborate on what that even means.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the family, who tells us the tabloid’s article is entirely false. We’ve debunked similar narratives in the past. Back in 2017, Star’s sister publication, In Touch, wrote a bogus story about Jolie running a “house of horrors.” Just a few months ago, the National Enquirer falsely claimed Shiloh was miserable living with her mom and wanted to move in with Pitt. This latest article is pushing a recurring theme that’s never been true, all while exploiting a global pandemic.