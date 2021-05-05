Brad Pitt, Angelina Divorce Causing Health, Financial Problems For The Ex-Couple?

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016, tabloids have had a field day with the proceedings. Rumors about child custody, legal fees and even the physical toll the ordeal is taking on the pair have spread like wildfire in the last four years. Here are a few Gossip Cop has reported on.

Angelina Jolie Starving Herself Over His New Relationship

Feeding off the ever-present allegations that Pitt is dating someone new or getting back together with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, the National Enquirer reported back in October 2020 that Jolie went on a “hunger strike.” The outlet claimed the actress refused to eat until Pitt promised to keep their kids away from his then-rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

Of course, the photograph used by the tabloid was taken years before and the magazine’s doctor “experts” never even treated Jolie. Pitt and Poturalski’s alleged relationship ended up only lasting a short time anyway. Gossip Cop also busted similar stories around the time of publication.

Financial Issues Lead To Custody Uncertainty

According to a Woman’s Day story from March, Angelina Jolie was at risk of losing custody of their first child together, Shiloh, due to financial problems. The rag alleged that money problems would finally put the ex-couple’s custody battle to bed, using a National Enquirer story alleging Jolie sold a Winston Churchill painting Pitt gave her as evidence.

While it was true the Tomb Raider actress sold the painting, the outlet failed to consider that most people get rid of gifts their exes give them. Gossip Cop rebuked the article from both tabloids and pointed out that Jolie has continued to work during her divorce. Jolie made millions off of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The One and Only Ivan, and Marvel’s Eternals, and she certainly didn’t need to sell the painting for financial gain.

Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Over Divorce

Last week, the Globe claimed that Pitt was quickly losing weight and confined to a wheelchair. The outlet said the Ad-Astra actor lost 20 pounds and photographed him leaving an LA medical facility. They also alleged that his ongoing custody battle with Jolie was also impacting his sleep and his appetite. As Gossip Cop pointed out in late April, Pitt was in a wheelchair due to dental surgery. Most patients don’t walk out of a medical building under general anesthesia. Many hospitals have that policy. A few days later, Brad Pitt looked good as new presenting at the Oscars, fresh-faced and walking. Gossip Cop debunked an identical story from New Idea a few days before, proving that you shouldn’t believe what you read in the tabloids when it comes to “Brangelina.”

More News From Gossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby

Prince Charles Ordering Prince Harry To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021

Rory John Gates: Everything We Know About Bill Gates’s Only Son