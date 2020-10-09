Brad Pitt And Nicole Poturalski Want To Have A Baby Together, According To New Report

The Truth Behind Brad's New Relationship

It’s a little hard to take a report from this tabloid seriously when it uses words like “airy-fairy” to describe Pitt’s ex-wife. Even claiming that Nicole Poturalski is “blabbing” to her friends or that she’s looking to “shack up” with Brad Pitt doesn’t sound very reassuring. Nonetheless, the Globe’s story isn’t true. There aren’t any babies on the brain for Pitt and Poturalski. A rep for the actor dismissed the phony piece. Also, Pitt is currently embroiled in a tense custody battle with Jolie. In regards to Poturalski's marriage, the model is still married and it is reported to be an open relationship, but the Globe doesn't specify what "tying up loose ends" means. Is divorce in the future for the model? Of course, the tabloid doesn't elaborate, because it likely has no idea what the future actually holds. Gossip Cop comfortable saying Poturalski and Pitt aren't rushing to have a child together right now.