Brad Pitt And Jennifer Announce ‘This Time It’s Forever’?

Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spill the beans about their secret relationship in an exclusive joint interview last year? One tabloid claimed, “This time it’s forever for the two!” Gossip Cop looks back at their secret announcement.

Jennifer Aniston Planning A TV Tell-All

NW reported that the most infamous former Hollywood couple were planning to reveal their reconciliation to fans in a TV tell-all interview. Apparently, they were ready to hold nothing back. One insider gushed, “Jen and Brad want to talk about their individual journeys, like his problems with alcohol and her failed relationships. These tales of personal growth will culminate in the main point — their new life together.”

The outlet covered multiple angles in this story. It suggested that the A-list couple would also divulge their plans to build a house together and that Aniston’s number one dream was to use the taping to finally confirm her pregnancy. A source tattled, “With age comes wisdom, and now that Aniston and Pitt are older, they’re more relaxed about discussing their personal lives — especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah.”

And that’s not all. The Fight Club phenom supposedly also planned on bad mouthing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The unreliable magazine explained that, “Brad is hoping that his four-year battle with his ex-wife will be over by then, so that he’ll be free to go to town on the divorce. Brad will use the interview to clear his name a little bit.” Let’s be real, it’s not likely anyone would even catch those digs amidst news of a Pitt-Aniston reconciliation. And what do they even mean by “free to go to town on the divorce”?

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Reunion’

Gossip Cop had reached out to a source close to Pitt, who responded that the story was absolutely false. Pitt wasn’t and isn’t back together with Aniston, and there was absolutely no interview in the works for the two. Furthermore, Aniston’s official spokesperson clarified that the article was nonsense despite many tabloids’ constant attempts to reunite them romantically.

This same tabloid doesn’t only want the couple to get back together. Last March, it also claimed that Aniston and Pitt were adopting a sister for Shiloh together. With no mention of the other five siblings, it was evident that this story was completely fabricated.

Other tabloids woefully wished the two would reunite as well. Last year, Heat claimed that Pitt and Aniston set up a secret date to celebrate his recent Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor. Insiders of the unconvincing outlet alleged that the exes were eager to see where their fledgling reunion would bring them and were already planning a holiday in Mexico. Gossip Cop highlights that it’s obvious the outlet didn’t even attempt to authenticate the story, as they used the uncommon word holiday instead of vacation. Plus, the much more reliable People helped confirm that the brief encounter between the two at the SAG Awards was nothing more than a friendly exchange.

The Globe also joined in on the absurd fun and purported that Brad Pitt’s mother wanted the ex-spouses to rekindle their romance. In fact, they claimed that Pitt’s mom was nagging her son to reunite with Jennifer Aniston. Again, Gossip Cop points out that this headline ran shortly after their backstage congratulations at the SAG Awards event that they’ll never live down.

Despite these tabloids trying their best to fervently reunite these two, they never reconciled over a TV tell-all or ventured to Mexico for a holiday. Brad Pitt’s mom also didn’t spill her deepest desires for the couple’s reunion. So, to many people’s dismay, it’s not anywhere near forever for the two.

