Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's 'Babymoon' In Italy?

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt travel to Italy for a babymoon last year? That's what one tabloid claimed. Here’s what we've learned.
Last February, when Brad Pitt missed the BAFTAs due to family obligations, NW claimed to have first-hand knowledge of what those obligations were. According to the tabloid, Pitt was allegedly expecting a baby with Jennifer Aniston and the actor had rushed to her side as she battled morning sickness. A source told the magazine, “Right before he was meant to jump on a private jet bound for London, morning sickness began to knock the stuffing out of her. So Brad couldn't bear to leave her."
Interestingly, there weren’t any reports that confirmed this supposed pregnancy or the fact that Pitt and Aniston had reunited. The source, however, then continued that Pitt had “whisked Jen away” to celebrate the Friends actress’ pregnancy at George Clooney’s Lake Como villa. "George was so stoked that Jen and Brad are back together and happily offered up his home. He even had the region's best doctor on hand to help Jen with her illness, and treated her to all sorts of natural remedies and stomach-soothing drinks,” the insider added.
The source further revealed what Pitt and Aniston supposedly did during their time at Clooney’s vacation villa. The tipster alleged Pitt took his former wife on hikes, chartered a yacht around Lake Como, had private dinners on an island and picnics in a park. We’d like to interject that if Aniston was sick due to pregnancy, we doubt she would’ve had the energy to do rigorous activities like hiking. Still, the informant disclosed that Aniston “felt like a goddess and has told friends he's more than making up for leaving her for Angelina Jolie. Brad was only too happy to do it. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and doesn't even care that he missed out on accepting his award. For the rest of his life, he's vowed that Jen and their little one come first."
Gossip Cop has clarified more often than we'd like to admit in polite company that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are NOT back together. If you need further proof of this, let’s break this report down. At the time, Gossip Cop explained that if Aniston and Pitt did travel to George Clooney’s villa, the paparazzi would’ve certainly captured a photo or three of the pair. Also, if Aniston was pregnant, she would’ve given birth by now. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have maintained an amicable relationship following their divorce 15 years ago, but the former spouses have moved on with their lives and are just friends.
This wasn’t the first time NW made up stories about Aniston and Pitt seemingly reuniting. Last year, the outlet alleged Aniston had warned Reese Witherspoon to stay away from Pitt. Before that, the tabloid asserted Aniston and Pitt had gotten engaged over the holidays. Gossip Cop busted these fictitious accounts.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez