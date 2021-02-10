Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's 'Babymoon' In Italy?

Yachts, Hikes, Private Dinners, & Romantic Picnics

The source further revealed what Pitt and Aniston supposedly did during their time at Clooney’s vacation villa. The tipster alleged Pitt took his former wife on hikes, chartered a yacht around Lake Como, had private dinners on an island and picnics in a park. We’d like to interject that if Aniston was sick due to pregnancy, we doubt she would’ve had the energy to do rigorous activities like hiking. Still, the informant disclosed that Aniston “felt like a goddess and has told friends he's more than making up for leaving her for Angelina Jolie. Brad was only too happy to do it. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and doesn't even care that he missed out on accepting his award. For the rest of his life, he's vowed that Jen and their little one come first."