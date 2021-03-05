Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Secretly Hooking Up’?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston can’t be in the same country together without tabloids claiming romance. One article claims the two are secretly hooking up at Aniston’s home every weekend. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Nights Of Passion’

The cover story of Star promises all the details on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s “weekend hookups at her Bel Air home.” The couple “realized how attracted they still are to one another” at the charity table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High. They “have been enjoying sizzling-hot date nights for months.” The secrecy “makes it so much more exciting.”

Friends of Aniston “approve so far,” and tell the tabloid “Brad has changed a lot since their five-year marriage ended amid cheating rumors in 2005.” An insider said “the view far and wide was that [Angelina Jolie] had brainwashed him,” and “one of the hottest guys on the planet” is happier now.

Aniston and Pitt “are free to date other people” as they keep things “super casual.” Pitt “is scared to tell Angie about what’s going on” out of fear of what she could do “to make his life a misery.” The article concludes by saying “the main thing is they’re having fun and making each other happy again.”

None Of This Is Happening

Do you really think close friends of Pitt and Jolie would go gabbing to Star? This cover of this tabloid says “Jen waits for him hin bed – naked,” so one of two things is true. Either a close personal friend of Aniston and Pitt is telling intimate secrets to a tabloid, or Star is inventing an alluring narrative to sell magazines.

Stories like this are a dime a dozen, for tabloids love inventing stories about this long-divorced couple. Pitt and Aniston have not been spotted together recently, and this tabloid has no hard evidence whatsoever. The Friends co-stars are not dating, and this story is completely false. Not only has Aniston’s rep denied the story, but Gossip Cop also check with a source we have close to Pitt who told us the story was bogus.

Other Bogus Pitt And Aniston Rumors

There’s no mention in this story of Pitt’s supposed lovechild with Nicole Poturalski which Star was buzzing about in January, which only casts more doubt onto its Pitt coverage. We busted its story about Pitt’s children preferring to quarantine with him over Jolie. The kids have mostly lived with Jolie during the pandemic, so that was clearly made-up.

This tabloid once claimed Pitt and Alia Shawkat were “getting serious,” but they’ve never dated. A little over a year ago, it was Courteney Cox trying to get Pitt and Aniston back together. This is a well the tabloid goes to when it has no novel ideas. Stories about Pitt and Aniston are as common as they are bogus. They’re not secretly dating, so this story can be thrown out like bad rubbish.

