Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Rekindling Romance 20 Years After They Got Married?

The article is deliberately misleading in terms of how the story is framed versus what the story is. The story is mostly just rehashing the now quite old history between Pitt and Aniston, but it has the headline “Brad & Jen’s 20-year love affair.” This implies the two have been together for two decades when they haven’t been. Furthermore, the article is surrounded by photographs of the two, all of which are before the divorce save for one photograph from the 2020 SAG awards.