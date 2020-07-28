Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Rekindling Romance 20 Years After They Got Married?

July 29, 2020 marks what would have been the twenty-year wedding anniversary of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Now, one tabloid is reporting a celebration between the two exes in light of a rekindling of romance. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony claim.
For fifteen years now tabloids have speculated that divorcees Pitt and Aniston would get back together. The latest rumor comes from New Idea, who claim the two are celebrating the would-have-been anniversary together. Pairing old photographs and decades old interviews, the tabloid exclusively reports that “the passion is still there."
Using ever unreliable and utterly untraceable “sources,” the tabloid claims the two reconciled after Pitt’s divorce. “Jen was a pillar of strength for Brad during this time,” the magazine claims. The tabloid goes on to say the two shared a “rare public display of affection at this year’s SAG Awards” but are keeping “their second chance at love under wraps.”
Just as we’ve debunked an endless amount of love stories between Pitt and Aniston, Gossip Cop is busting this story. There is no evidence provided that Aniston and Pitt have any spark between them, and the two have time and again rejected rumors of any romantic reconciliation. If Pitt and Aniston did indeed get back together than it would not be news broken “exclusively” by this tabloid; it would be major national news.
The article is deliberately misleading in terms of how the story is framed versus what the story is. The story is mostly just rehashing the now quite old history between Pitt and Aniston, but it has the headline “Brad & Jen’s 20-year love affair.” This implies the two have been together for two decades when they haven’t been. Furthermore, the article is surrounded by photographs of the two, all of which are before the divorce save for one photograph from the 2020 SAG awards.
What the magazine called a “public display of affection” was friendly, but hardly romantic. Both actors won awards that night and congratulated each other backstage. Aniston said it was “sweet.” It was sweet to see old exes interact publicly without any sign of animosity, but it can hardly be used as evidence that the two have reconciled.
This tabloid can’t make up its mind as to who Pitt is dating. Last month it reported the Meet Joe Black star was dating reporter Renee Bargh. Only a few weeks after that the same tabloid reported he was dating Geena Davis. Gossip Cop debunked both of those incompatible stories and ow, not even a month later, he’s apparently not just dating his ex-wife, but they’ve been together for years. What is it New Idea? Make up your mind.
This is the same tabloid that reported last February on Aniston’s birthday and again at Christmas that Aniston and Pitt had secretly gotten married. The tabloid just keeps recycling the same stories of reconciliation between old flames. There was no truth to either marriage, Gossip Cop clarified, as Pitt has said no dating rumors about him are true. Plus, weddings leave official records, and there is no record of any secret marriage.
Aniston was most recently seen celebrating Sanda Bullock’s birthday. Pitt has focused on sobriety and fatherhood. The two are not dating. We’ll say it again: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not dating. Just because we’ve hit the twenty-year mark on their wedding does not make it so.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.