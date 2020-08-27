Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Buying Their Original Home?

The tabloids are once again trying to suggest that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back together. One magazine in particular is claiming the pair have purchased their original home. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can correct the narrative.
According to Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s romance has been “in the shadows” since Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash. The outlet suggests Pitt would “sneak” into Aniston’s Bel-Air mansion or the two would meet up at studio lots. Apparent sources are now stating Pitt and Aniston are preparing to ditch the “cloak and dagger” act in the most public way.
It was recently announced that Pitt and Aniston would be part of the table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which insiders tell the magazine is all part of their strategy. “Jen and Brad were so excited to be working together again. They’re giddy with happiness when they’re in conversation with one another,” says the tabloid’s insider. Woman’s Day goes on to say that this isn’t the “biggest statement” the couple is going to make. The former pair’s home they shared when they were married was put back on the market and the publication claims Aniston “saw it as fate.”
“That house, before things went south between them was filled with happy memories. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to 'take two,'” says the unnamed source. The magazine quotes another “friend” of the couple and claims Pitt and Aniston have kept their “secret relationship” going strong during the current lockdown and it wouldn’t surprise them if Aniston pulled a “grand gesture” and bought their old home.
“When she’s really happy, money is no object. And I’ve never seen her happier or more at peace. If she’s done something as grand as this, then there’s no doubt they’re back in love and ready to shout it from the rooftops,” says the so-called friend. The supposed “pal” of the two maintains Pitt and Aniston will be going public during awards season but wishes they could be there to see Pitt’s face when Aniston “hands him the keys.”
The only problem is that this scenario is completely fabricated. Gossip Cop has stressed many times that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not back together, yet the tabloids keep recycling the tired storyline in different ways. This time is no different. And while Woman’s Day quoted alleged “sources” and “pals” throughout its story, we spoke to a more reputable source, a rep for Aniston, who says the piece is “total fabrication” and “not true.” It's also worth noting that due to technical difficulties, the planned table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High hasn't happened, yet.
Woman’s Day has a habit of making up incorrect stories about Aniston and Pitt. Last month, we busted the tabloid for claiming Angelina Jolie was trying to keep Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston. Another anonymous source claimed that Jolie had no intention of getting back together with Pitt but “planned on making things extremely awkward for him and Jen.”
Before that, we busted the outlet for claiming Pitt was building a “love nest” for him and Aniston in Ozarks, near his parents' house. Neither one of the stories was true, as Gossip Cop has stressed time and time again that Aniston and Pitt are not back together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.