Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Buying Their Original Home?

It was recently announced that Pitt and Aniston would be part of the table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which insiders tell the magazine is all part of their strategy. “Jen and Brad were so excited to be working together again. They’re giddy with happiness when they’re in conversation with one another,” says the tabloid’s insider. Woman’s Day goes on to say that this isn’t the “biggest statement” the couple is going to make. The former pair’s home they shared when they were married was put back on the market and the publication claims Aniston “saw it as fate.”