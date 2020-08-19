Brad Pitt And Harry Styles In A Movie Together? Not So Fast

Earlier today, a rumor spread across the web and social media sites claiming that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were signed on to star together in Faster, Cheaper, Better, by Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy. The story was quickly picked up outlets across the world.
However, the exciting news was short-lived as it’s now being reported that the report is completely untrue. Vanity Fair reported speaking to reps for both Styles and Pitt who broke the bad news that the Hollywood legend and the former One Direction star won’t be starring in the movie.
The plot for Faster, Cheaper, Better is described on IMDB as, “A union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire's lives are upended when automation and AI transform the world as we know it.” Which sounds like a pretty cool flick, and it probably will be, given Gilroy’s history. It won’t, however, star Pitt or Styles.
Casting rumors are always tough to believe unless they are reported by one of the Hollywood industry papers, like Variety or The Hollywood Reporter. The news, however, came straight from Vértice Cine, who bought the rights to distribute the film internationally earlier this year. Why it appeared on its site is unclear, however. Because it appeared on a company site directly involved in the picture, it’s understandable that so many reliable outlets would run the story.
