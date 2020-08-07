Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Put Their Divorce 'On Hold'?

Some parents work better separated than together. Just last month in an exclusive Vogue interview, Jolie sounded content with the separation. She called the separation “the right decision,” and even called out the media by saying “some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media.” Jolie has focused on being a good mother for her six children. We shouldn’t take her silence on the matter mean she’s about the cast the divorce aside.