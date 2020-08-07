Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Put Their Divorce 'On Hold'?

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie putting a stop to the divorce? Pitt and Jolie’s relationship is indeed doing better, but it’s a stretch to say the divorce is on hold. One tabloid is saying so, but Gossip Cop thinks otherwise.
Australian tabloid Who has published an ill-advised cover story claiming Pitt and Jolie have put the “divorce on hold.” The tabloid says that while the pandemic has slowed down legal proceedings, “Pitt and Jolie are still making mega-progress in their relationship.” The problem here is the disconnect between the cover and the article itself.
This is a classic tabloid bait-and-switch. The cover claims “the exes found their way back to each other by putting family first,” but the article itself is about the strides the two have made in co-parenting. The tabloid says “the proximity seems to be working,” and cites reputable stories from People and Entertainment Tonight about how sobriety and communication have helped Pitt become a better father. While the stories inside may be accurate, it does not mean the divorce is actually on hold.
This story is similar to a Star story from earlier this month when it claimed Johnny Depp had an affair with Jolie. The actual article was about Depp’s legal proceedings with ex-wife Amber Heard. It used the juicy affair as a means to sell magazines. Here, Who says the two are going to stop the divorce, but in reality, they are just in a better place as exes.
Some parents work better separated than together. Just last month in an exclusive Vogue interview, Jolie sounded content with the separation. She called the separation “the right decision,” and even called out the media by saying “some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media.” Jolie has focused on being a good mother for her six children. We shouldn’t take her silence on the matter mean she’s about the cast the divorce aside.
It’s worth noting, too, that Jolie and Pitt have been legally single for over a year now. While the divorce continues to be finalized, they are not legally together. Should they decide to stop the divorce, it would require actual legal proceedings which would mean a paper trail. Since no trail exists, this story must be called false.
This tabloid was recently acquired by Bauer Media Group, an international media conglomerate that owns New Idea among other tabloids. Gossip Cop has busted New Idea for some outlandish stories, like last month when it claimed Pitt and Jolie were hooking up again, which is certainly false. Not even a week earlier it said Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were back together to celebrate what would have been their 20th anniversary. Jolie was being courted by Tom Cruise. These stories are all made-up, with evidence being non-existent.
While the Who article is considerably less outlandish than those of its sister-publications, it is nonetheless a bait-and-switch. Pitt and Jolie have indeed made strides during the pandemic, but that does not mean the legal divorce has been stalled by anything other than the pandemic.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.