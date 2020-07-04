Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie planning a family vacation together? Well, what do you think? Gossip Cop can debunk that decidedly false tabloid claim printed this week.
According to the latest issue of Globe, Pitt and Jolie have “called off their ferocious feud” to go an a family vacation with their six children that so-called “pals” speaking to the tabloid predict won’t end well. “Brad and Angie are dreaming if they think they’ll be able to keep up this friendly façade,” says one so-called “insider.” “Being calm and cordial with someone whose guts you’ve hated for 99 percent of the past four years is certain to spell a lot of tension.”
It’s amazing the spitefulness of tabloids to continually exploit what must have been a very difficult and taxing few years for Pitt and Jolie, to the point where they can’t even be allowed to co-parent in peace. Gossip Cop investigated this story and found that, like nearly every other Pitt/Jolie rumor printed in this often-discredited rag, it wasn’t true. Just a few days ago, ET Online reported that the exes “have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.” They are not planning to go on vacation together just to prove to people that they’re friends.
And the tabloid’s insistence that this new cordial dynamic is just a “façade” is equally untrue and insulting. As ET explains, Jolie and Pitt have “come a very long way” from where they were in 2018 and “are in a much more amicable relationship.” That’s great for them! Now can the tabloids please let them alone to go about their lives in peace?
The Globe has never been one to pull its punches when it comes to making up rumors about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In January, the publication claimed that Jolie was “refusing to eat” after finding out about Pitt’s “reunion” with Jennifer Aniston. Pitt had attended Aniston’s holiday party the month before, and Jolie allegedly hated “hearing how flirtatious they’ve gotten” again. Gossip Cop dismissed the claim: Aniston and Pitt are friendly, but they haven’t rekindled anything remotely romantic. More reliable outlets, as well as both actors’ spokespeople, have confirmed multiple times that they’re just friends.
A few months later, the magazine alleged that Jolie was planning to drag Aniston into her custody battle with Pitt. Jolie was supposedly furious at Pitt and Aniston’s friendly backstage reunion at the SAG Awards in January, and so hoped to “embarrass and humiliate Jen” by having her “cross-examined.” Gossip Cop was told by a spokesperson for Aniston that the ridiculous claim was entirely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.