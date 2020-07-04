Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Planning A Family Vacation Together?

It’s amazing the spitefulness of tabloids to continually exploit what must have been a very difficult and taxing few years for Pitt and Jolie, to the point where they can’t even be allowed to co-parent in peace. Gossip Cop investigated this story and found that, like nearly every other Pitt/Jolie rumor printed in this often-discredited rag, it wasn’t true. Just a few days ago, ET Online reported that the exes “have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.” They are not planning to go on vacation together just to prove to people that they’re friends.