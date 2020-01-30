Boston Rob And Amber: Beyond Survivor

By Brianna Morton |

“Boston” Rob Mariano, and his wife Amber Brkich are reality TV superstars. Not only did the two meet on the reality competition show, Survivor: All Stars, but their wedding ceremony was broadcast on TV. Nearly 20 years after the couples’ first reality TV debut, the couple are still married and their plans for the future have a lot in common with their past.

Rob and Amber might not have won during their individual seasons (eight and two respectively), but the All-Stars season proved to be more fortunate for the couple than they would have imagined. After finding themselves in the same tribe, the two made an alliance right away, an alliance that carried the pair right into the final two. It was Amber who took the prize, though before the final vote could be tallied, Rob proposed and the two became engaged.

Rob went back to Survivor as a contestant several times. His first-round back in the game was in Survivor: Heroes Vs Villains, but it was a short run. He was the eighth contestant voted off the island. Rob’s first win came in the Redemption Island season. After winning that final season, Rob once again returned to Survivor, but this time in a new capacity. He and fellow former-winner Sandra Diaz-Twine joined the cast not as contestants, but as mentors and advisors for the players on Survivor: Island Of The Idols.

Survivor isn’t the only competition show the couple has competed in. Both Rob and Amber appeared on The Amazing Race twice, though they didn’t win either time. Their first appearance, during the seventh season, the couple finished in second place. Their second time on the show, which was for the Amazing Race: All-Stars edition, they were eliminated in the fourth round.

In 2007, the couple starred in their own reality tv show, Rob And Amber: Against The Odds, which followed the couple while Rob tried his hand at being a professional poker player. The show only lasted for ten episodes before Rob lost interest in his new profession and the couple abandoned it to appear on Amazing Race: All-Stars.

Rob also appeared in other reality competitions on his own, Calvin Ayre Wild Card Poker and Poker Dome Challenge, though he didn’t win those, either. He also appeared on a special episode of The Price Is Right that featured former Survivor contestants in 2016.

In 2005, the couple were married in a ceremony in the Bahamas that was later broadcast on CBS as a two hour special titled Rob And Amber Get Married. Since their wedding, the couple have had four children, all girls. Both Rob and Amber are signed on to compete once again in the 40th season of the show, Survivor: Winners At War for a $2 million prize. With all the wins these two respectively have under their belts, they’re sure to make it far, if not win the whole thing.