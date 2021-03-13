Gossip Cop

Royals

‘Bombshell DNA Report’ Proves Prince Charles Not Prince Harry’s Father?

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, March 13, 2021
Prince Charles on the left, standing with Prince Harry, both wearing tuxedos.
(Getty Images)

Is Prince Charles really Prince Harry’s father? One tabloid claims that new DNA evidence proves that Prince Harry is not a real royal. Gossip Cop investigates.

Cover of the Globe, dated March 22, 2021 with a headline reading "Charles Is Not Harry's Father!"
(Globe)

‘Vengeful Royals End 36-Year Cover-Up’

The cover story of The Globe says that new DNA evidence proves Prince Charles is not Prince Harry’s father. An insider says “the devastating documents revealing Harry is not a true blue blood were leaked by the palace.” His leak was, according to an insider, “the ultimate revenge on Harry and Meghan for spilling their guts.”

The royal family has known the truth for years, but Queen Elizabeth ordered that it be kept a secret. An insider says, “when William later uncovered the truth, he was sworn to secrecy – and agreed for his half brother’s sake and his mother’s reputation.” The tabloid alleges that either James Hewitt or Mark Dyer, both redheads, could be Prince Harry’s biological father.

Tale As Old As Time

Rumors have swirled for decades that Prince Harry’s real father is either Hewitt or Dyer. As Gossip Cop has pointed out before, there are loads of people in Princess Diana’s family with red hair. If you look up old photos of Prince Philip, you’ll notice a striking resemblance to Prince Harry as well. This dumb narrative has been regularly debunked.

This tabloid is so diluted that it thinks a vengeful DNA reveal would make Prince Harry look bad. Imagine if the royal family tried to skirt this tell-all controversy by revealing Prince Harry’s blood isn’t pure enough. This would make the royal family look way worse than if it just said nothing.

Furthermore, where are all the other stories about this DNA test? If the palace actually leaked proof that Prince Harry is illegitimate, you’d best believe you’d hear about it on the cover of every single newspaper in the world. Since it’s limited to one hateful tabloid, it’s clearly just made-up to sell magazines.

Other Absurd Stories

Globe simply ran the wheel of Sussex-bashing this week and came up with illegitimacy. We’ve already busted this tabloid not once, but twice for promoting this ridiculous narrative. Gossip Cop has no doubt that we’ll see this tabloid pull this stunt in the future.

This is the same tabloid that once claimed Meghan Markle staged her miscarriage for publicity. It has no dignity and trashes the Sussexes at every opportunity. There is overwhelming evidence that Prince Charles is the father of Prince Harry, so this story is completely false.

