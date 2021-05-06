Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

A rumor is floating around that a very famous celebrity is about to call it quits. Naturally, folks are speculating on just who the mystery couple could be. Gossip Cop is taking a look at some possibilities.

Deuxmoi is a popular Instagram account that posts anonymous tips of celebrity gossip from followers of the account and it’s amassed quite a following. This week, it posted a tip that “a big celebrity couple… is about to announce their divorce,” and it promises that this is a “tv couple” folks would never see coming. This has led to a tidal wave of speculation, with just about every famous celebrity couple going under the microscope. Here are some of the popular guesses, and what Gossip Cop thinks about them.

(DeuxMoi, Instagram)

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

Daytime stalwart Kelly Ripa and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos would be a shocker for sure. Both are known primarily for their television career. Our problem with this rumor is that it would be shocking for a simple reason: they’re doing great.

Ripa recently opened up about the rocky early days of her marriage. She said Consuelos once “took my wedding ring and threw it out the window,’ but RIpa simply responded by saying “I’m still here.” Ripa considers this dramatic moment as the “defining moment” of their marriage, and it’s been positively idyllic since then.

Consuelos will still fill in for Ryan Seacrest on Live! from time to time, and that has to be a good sign. We seriously doubt that they’re breaking up a year after renewing their vows. In fact, earlier this week they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher

That 70’s Show lovebirds Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are frequently at the center of breakup stories, going back years now. Last October, the National Enquirer claimed Kunis banned Kutcher from drinking. We bring that bogus story up specifically to show how unlikely this split is.

Kutcher and Kunis aren’t just married with children, but they’re also in numerous businesses together. We debunked that drinking story by noting that the two have launched a wine brand together. They’re in Cheetos commercials together. They’ve done Conan O’Brien’s podcast together. A rep for Kunis has repeatedly told us that Kunis and Kutcher are not breaking up, so this looks unlikely. Most recently, Kunis gushed about Kutcher with Stephen Colbert

Chip And Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines have carved out a diversified empire off the strength of their chemistry and family. This would definitely be shocking consider that they’re launching the Magnolia Network together. They’ve been a model of a healthy, fun marriage for years now.

Gossip Cop can only look at the hard evidence, and by that metric this one’s unlikely. They were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey together and looked pleased as pie.

As you’d expect, tabloids frequently say these two are fighting. We’ve busted stories about Chip and Joanna Gaines fighting over money and over the Fixer Upper reboot. The latter story was debunked after a spokesperson for the couple told us in no uncertain terms that there was “zero truth to any such rumor.” If Chip and Joanna Gaines did announce a divorce this week, Gossip Cop would be among many that would be absolutely shocked.

Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell

The Good Place co-stars Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be a bit of a stretch as far as “tv” is concerned. Bell is as known for Veronica Mars as she is for Frozen, and Shepard may be best known these days as a podcaster. That said, a divorce here would come as a big surprise.

Bell has stood by Shepard through his sobriety and his high-octane habits. In a recent interview with Self, Bell said the two have been in and out of couples therapy, and they still want to be together in their eighties. Bell said Shepard has “He’s proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth.” This is yet another couple that would be a shocking split.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have been dogged by breakup rumors for years now. It feels like every other month we confront another story about the two arguing behind the scenes. While these stories uniformly rely on bogus testimony, a divorce wouldn’t be quite as shocking as some of the others listed.

We’d still be fairly surprised though. De Rossi recently made a rare appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to congratulate her wife on 3000 episodes.

DeGeneres and de Rossi were just on the cover of People together where they spoke glowingly of each other. Even when DeGeneres was facing scrutiny over the toxicity of her workplace, de Rossi backed her 100%. A divorce here wouldn’t be Earth-shattering, but we’d still be fairly flabbergasted over how quickly feelings had changed.

These are just a handful of couples that would shock everyone should they divorce. Who is Deuxmoi talking about? Well, only time will tell. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop as this rumor unravels.

