Bob Barker Had Harsh Advice For Drew Carey Before He Joined ‘Price Is Right’

Season 50 of The Price Is Right is rapidly approaching and in honor of the momentous occasion, beloved former host Bob Barker and Drew Carey teamed up for an interview where they spilled previously unknown secrets about the conversation they had following Barker’s retirement. The veteran game show host had some harsh, but fair, advice for then-newcomer Carey that the former sitcom actor took to heart.

Both hosts of The Price Is Right, current host Drew Carey and retired long-time host Bob Barker, sat down with People for an interview in honor of the game show’s 50th season. The two men who have become the faces of one of America’s most beloved game shows shared some behind-the-scenes secrets, which will likely make the upcoming season even sweeter for fans of the show.

Bob Barker Is Still As Charming As Ever

Barker was first up, and it’s clear that the 97-year-old hasn’t lost an ounce of the charm and humor that made him a household name. “I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with Price,” Barker explained, “and the first thing that pops to mind is … the money, of course!”

“All kidding aside,” Barker continued, “there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years.” While he undoubtedly loved working with such a hard-working group of people, it was his enduring message, and the impact that it had across the county, that was nearest and dearest to him. “Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets,” Barker asserted.

Drew Carey Was Under Pressure To Bring It

Drew Carey had extremely large shoes to fill when he stepped in to take over for Bob Barker and he was well aware of the pressure that put him under. Instead of trying to emulate the long-time former host, however, Carey was urged by his predecessor to go in a different direction. “I knew I could never be Bob, and I wasn’t going to try to be Bob,” Carey admitted. Before he formally took over the show, he sat down with Barker who told it to him straight: “We went out to lunch, and his advice was, ‘Don’t try to copy me. Just make it your own show,’” recalled Carey.

It was solid, good advice and Carey did in fact go on to make the show his own. He’s headed the show for 15 seasons now and can barely believe that so much time has passed already. “There’s so many things that have happened in my personal life while I’ve been on this show. My son Connor is 16 now, and I’ve watched him grow up. In a lot of ways I feel like I’ve been here my whole life,” he explained.

Carey has also presided over the show during its most challenging season yet as it, as well as the rest of the world, contend with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the changes it has brought. Nevertheless, he’s continued to lead the show with charm, respect, and a dedication to providing top-shelf entertainment that The Price Is Right is known for. With 50 seasons down, we hope the show continues for another 50.